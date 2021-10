McINTOSH, South Dakota — The former manager of the McIntosh-Watauga Equity Exchange grain elevator is accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 from her former employer. DeAnn Marie Hozwarth, 44, faces three charges, according to a complaint filed on Sept. 23, 2021, by Assistant Attorney General Mandi Miiller. One count accuses her of embezzling $49,732.99 from the elevator, and two counts accuse her of failing to notify the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission of financial conditions at the elevator.

