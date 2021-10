(From Loudwire) Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary and the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, by collaborating with TATENOKAWA to create an original sake: Foo Fighters × Tatenokawa Junmai Daiginjo Hansho Gin. “Hansho Gin” translates to “Midnight Silver.” You can watch the promotional video for the collab below. Dave Grohl, the founding member of Foo Fighters and former Nirvana drummer, is reportedly a known lover of sake, according to the TATENOKAWA website. The promotional video, uploaded to the band’s official Youtube channel, features brewers filmed in black and white while creating the sake. The band’s track “Shame Shame” from the new album plays in the background.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO