The remaining defendant accused in the alcohol poisoning death of Washington State University fraternity pledge Sam Martinez two years ago has been sentenced. Wesley Oswald pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to Martinez, who died from alcohol poisoning in November 2019 while attending an event at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was sentenced to 19 days in jail, a $500 fine, a requirement that he complete a class regarding drugs and alcohol, as well as two years of supervised probation.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO