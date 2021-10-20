CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba's Jack Ma is on his first overseas trip a year after Beijing's started cracking down on his empire, according to reports

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhYwD_0cWewFse00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW1J7_0cWewFse00

ChinaFotoPress / Getty Images

  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma has traveled out of China for the first time in a year, according to Hong Kong media.
  • Ma is reportedly in Spain where he will embark on a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues.
  • Ma's tech empire has come under intense scrutiny since he criticized the Chinese regulatory system last October.

Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma has made his first trip out of China in over a year, according to several Hong Kong media sources, including South China Morning Post and East Week .

The Chinese billionaire was last seen in Hong Kong, where he met with business associates last week, Reuters reported.

Ma is now in Spain to learn about agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with Ma's schedule. The SCMP is owned by Alibaba.

Hong Kong magazine East Week reported Ma flew to Spain on his private jet on Saturday.

Ma's recent whereabouts have been the subject of intense speculation. The outspoken teacher-turned-tech titan was once a high-profile jetsetter, who spent around a third of his time traveling abroad in 2018, according to SCMP.

But Ma has been laying low since last October when he gave a speech criticizing China's financial regulatory system. Ma's words angered the Chinese authorities, prompting intense regulatory scrutiny on his businesses.

Alibaba's fintech spin-off Ant Group, for example, has had its mega IPO - most recently valued at $35 billion -suspended since last November. And in December, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba that resulted in a $2.8 billion fine .

Ma also disappeared from public view for two months before reappearing in a video conference in late January.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to Insider's query about Ma's reported trip to Europe, but told the SCMP that Ma is no longer involved in the company's operations. He retired as Alibaba's chairman in 2019.

Alibaba shares in Hong Kong are popping on Wednesday, gaining as much as 9% by midday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

China Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, dropping more than 90 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,520-point plateau although it may find support on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#South China#Chinafotopress Getty#Chinese#Alibaba Group Holding#Reuters#Scmp#Fintech#Ant Group
Axios

How unheeded warnings about China are now hurting Chinese Canadians

For years Canadian officials prioritized trade with China and ignored warnings from Chinese Canadians that the Chinese government presented a serious political and moral challenge, a Canadian journalist argues in a new book. Why it matters: An earlier response by democratic governments could have relieved the pressure on Chinese diaspora...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Water Tycoon Is China's Richest As Wealth Crackdown Batters Jack Ma

Bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China's wealthiest person, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, as a government campaign to rein in the super-rich took a big bite out of the fortunes of perennial front-runners like Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Zhong, in his late 60s, has seen his fortune...
ECONOMY
Variety

Malaysia’s Namewee Is Banned in China After Music Video Mocks Online Nationalists

Controversial Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee, who has been accused of insulting China and Chinese people with his recent viral hit ballad “Fragile,” and advocating independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan, says that those were not his intentions. But on Tuesday he said that he has no regret in releasing a song that got him banished from the Middle Kingdom. The latest furor follows the release of his “Fragile,” a Mandarin-language song featuring Australian Chinese singer Kimberley Chen. A catchy romantic tune that with lyrics about breaking a fragile heart, the song is full of symbols, idioms and metaphors that can also be...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Washington Post

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Trillion Dollar Mistake: Is China Planning To Reverse Crypto Ban?

Earlier in the year, China had embarked on what is considered the biggest crypto crackdown to date. The country has had a tumultuous relationship with the crypto space in the past, announcing various bans. But the severity of its last crackdown had led to the exit of miners out of what was said to be the ‘crypto mining capital of the world.’
MARKETS
Tidewater News

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World’s Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) — Few folks may have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s monetary system final October. Most Read from Bloomberg. Yet one 12 months on, the know-how titan has misplaced a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization —...
MARKETS
AFP

Covid isolation hurting Hong Kong's reputation: industry group

Hong Kong's decision to pursue a zero-Covid strategy and maintain some of the world's strictest quarantine measures is hammering the city's business reputation, the top lobby group for financial firms in the city said Monday. The warning came as a survey showed almost half of major international banks and asset managers are considering moving staff out of the city as they struggle to retain employees or attract fresh talent. Hong Kong has been kept comparatively free of the coronavirus thanks to strict travel curbs and up to 21 days of mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving in the finance hub. But there is growing frustration among businesses that there is no end in sight to the restrictions as officials make it clear opening up to the Chinese mainland must come before any easing of international travel curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

269K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy