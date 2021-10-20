The Suicide Machines are throwing a Hallowhiskey Masquerade at Detroit’s Whiskey Factory

Cincinnati Bengals player Jackson Carman either has a questionable sense of humor, or Eminem's got good lawyers, or both. On Sunday, the player seemed to suggest that he had gotten sick and puked on Ford Field after eating at Eminem's new Mom's Spaghetti restaurant. "Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit" he tweeted. The next day — after, we assume, Em's lawyers had time to react — he walked the story back, writing in a follow-up tweet, "FYI: I did not actually try the Moms Spaghetti Restaurant while I was in Detroit, I was referencing the @Eminem song lyrics." All we'll add is if Carman was trying to make a joke... well, there are other ways he could have done that without appearing to directly imply that the Mom's Spaghetti restaurant was the cause of his on-field illness. Anyway, that was our top story this week.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO