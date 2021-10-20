The Suicide Machines are throwing a Hallowhiskey Masquerade at Detroit’s Whiskey Factory

Thursday, 10/28-Sunday, 10/31: Con you believe it? Something anime-zing is returning to Detroit. Youmacon — Detroit's celebration of Japanese animation, comics, video games, and culture — turns 15 this year. Thousands will attend, many of whom will cosplay, or dress as their favorite characters, and many will craft costumes from original concepts because Youmacon is all about creativity. When it debuted in 2005 at the Troy Hilton, Youmacon drew an initial crowd of a little more than 1,000 attendees. This year, the event will return to the Renaissance Center and TCF Center, and the three-day event, which was cancelled last year, could top its record of over 22,000 con-goers making it one of the largest anime conventions in North America.
