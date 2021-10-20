CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

wfxrtv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Henry
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Ken Jenkins
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders, Jon Gruden reach settlement on his contract

Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is A ‘Freaking Mess’

After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets. Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Concussions#American Football#Ap#The Black#The New York Times
geneticliteracyproject.org

How ‘race norming’ prevented NFL players with concussion-related symptoms from dementia diagnoses — and blocked many from getting health benefits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. It has been more than a year since Black former players seeking payments from the landmark NFL concussion settlement first drew...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carlton Haselrig's widow seeks 'justice,' support through NFL's race-norming settlement

The agreement reached Wednesday by the NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired football players to end race-norming in the league’s $1 billion settlement of concussion claims is an important step, according to Michelle Haselrig. But the widow of the former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman and six-time NCAA wrestling champion Carlton...
NFL
NBC Sports

Revised concussion settlement eliminates “race-norming,” but questions remain

The news that emerged this week is significant, and appropriate. The NFL and the retired players who filed a major class action regarding the failure to warn and protect them against head injuries have reached a revised settlement that eradicates the discriminatory practice of race-norming. Put simply, the prior settlement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 7, Every NFL Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl

In Week 7 of the NFL season, many of the league’s top teams flex their muscles against struggling opponents. The Arizona Cardinals remained undefeated, coasting to a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers smothered the Chicago Bears 38-3, and the Green Bay Packers pulled away from the Washington Football […]
NFL
Daily Mail

NFL and retired players reach deal in $1billion concussion settlement to end race norming that 'presumed black claimants had lower cognitive ability resulting in fewer payouts'

In a proposal filed in federal court, the NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of 'race-norming,' a practice that...
NFL
CBS Miami

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Reports Indicate Dolphins Have Agreed To Deal With Texans, Hinging On Legal Issues Resolved First

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are the Miami Dolphins about to finalize a Deshaun Watson deal? With the trade deadline in a week, the team remains coy. Stephen Ross sidestepped the question at Tuesday’s NFL owners meeting. Reports say the Fins and Texans have agreed on the terms, provided Watson resolves his legal issues. However, Watson may not want to look guilty by quickly settling 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct. And even then, could the league ban Watson from playing for a while? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed that, saying, “I think that process is still ongoing. And until that process is ongoing and we have enough data and enough information to be able to make a determination of whether he should go on commissioner’s exempt, we don’t feel we have that necessary information at this point.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy