Fort Collins, CO

Man peeps into Fort Collins window, shoots at people who confront him

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
 9 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a man who was in a tree and peeping into a residential window shot at the people who confronted him.

The incident was reported Monday at 1730 Heritage Cir., according to the Fort Collins Police Department. Residents said the suspect was peeping into a window, then he fled the scene on darker-blue colored bike and fired multiple gunshots at the group who confronted him.

The shooting caused some minor property damage, police said.

“Window peeping is a crime that routinely escalates into more dangerous offenses, and that is evident in this case with the suspect’s disregard for human life. Our investigators are following every lead possible to identify this suspect,” Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, said in a press release.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male around 18-24 years old with a mustache and a medium to heavyset build. He wore all-black clothing and a white bandana.

Police ask anyone with information in this incident to call Fort Collins Police Det. David Guy at 970-416-2026.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

