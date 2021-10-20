The ‘La Brea’ Love Triangle Just Got a Lot More Complicated (RECAP)

This week on NBC’s La Brea, Eve got a blast from her not-so-distant past, the camp investigated an electrifying new threat, and Gavin uncovered new sinkhole secrets. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As the survivors hang out at night, Lucas discovers that his heroin stash is missing just as Scott reveals to Josh and Riley that he buried the bricks after Sam’s spinal procedure — and he doesn’t remember where, since he was stoned at the time. Meanwhile, Eve is opening up to Sam about her and Gavin’s separation when a rumbling in the sky draws everyone’s attention to the aircraft that...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO