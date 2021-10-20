The ‘La Brea’ Love Triangle Just Got a Lot More Complicated (RECAP)

The search is on for a new arrival, and thus possibly a way home, in this exclusive sneak peek from NBC’s La Brea.
In the freshman drama’s fourth — and, I’ve gotta say, most fun yet — episode (airing tonight at 9/8c), Eve, Sam, Ty and the other survivors witness an aircraft crashing through that big slash of “light” in the 10,000 B.C. sky.
They are of course unaware that it is the prototype craft piloted by Eve’s onetime paramour, Levi Delgado (played by The Good Doctor‘s Nicholas Gonzalez). But they do correctly assume that it represents some kind of rescue mission,...
