Coming into the Seattle Kraken's debut season, the team knew getting goals from all over the ice was going to be important for success. Enter defenseman Haydn Fleury. “I think it’s a key part of our team,” Fleury said. “I think all the defensemen from our team have the capabilities to help contribute and I really think if we’re going to be a successful team I think we have to do that.”

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO