Ohio State

Ohio senator joined anti-vaccine panel hyping debunked, ‘alternative’ COVID treatments

By Jake Zuckerman
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 9 days ago
An Ohio senator joined a conference of anti-vaccine advocates hyping “alternative” COVID-19 treatments, several of which like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are explicitly warned against by regulators, public health officials and medical associations.

State Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, was introduced as a “surprise special guest” amid a panel that included an anti-vaccination advocate who was indicted for joining the Jan. 6 raid of the U.S. Capitol; a cardiologist who recommended people gargle diluted bleach to prevent COVID-19; and a discredited biologist who claimed the CDC is “cooking the books” in counting coronavirus cases.

The webinar was hosted Oct. 7 by Children’s Health Defense , an anti-vaccine advocacy organization that demanded this summer that the CDC “halt” the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to minors.

The event’s emcee prefaced the webinar with a disclaimer that nothing offered at the seminar is a replacement for medical advice or treatment. Speakers then went on to erroneously claim that vaccination against COVID-19 is “risky” but treatments that the CDC, American Medical Association, and others warn against are safer bets.

Brenner told viewers that he will introduce legislation in two to three weeks called the “COVID-19 alternative therapies” act.

“Basically, it’ll say that you can’t be discriminating against people or information that deals with alternative therapies, such as what you’ve been discussing today,” he said. “Social media and the press have basically suppressed all this information. I learned a lot this evening in the short time I’ve been listening here.”

Several speakers on the panel touted the purported benefits of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic in humans and dewormer in livestock that has grown in popularity in conservative circles, as a preventative and treatment for COVID-19. Health officials , private practitioners , and even the drug’s manufacturer warn that there’s no evidence to support its use against COVID-19 and it can have dangerous side effects.

Along with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, speakers championed some lesser-known “alternative” treatments and preventatives including antibiotics (which do not combat viral diseases like COVID-19).

The emcee, a man named Kedarji who operates a wellness center in Youngstown and has equated “pandemic hysteria” to the “extermination of the Jews by the Nazis,” said at the conference that ginger root, garlic and turmeric could help prevent symptoms from presenting themselves after a coronavirus infection.

Not a single speaker, according to video of the 140-minute conference provided to the Ohio Capital Journal by self-described vaccination advocate Sarah Barry, recommended people get vaccinated.

“If somebody agrees with ivermectin or some of the other stuff you guys have been talking about this evening, it should not be censored by the press or our social media platforms,” Brenner said.

He did not respond to emailed inquiries.

Other speakers

The panel speakers all have lengthy history disseminating inaccurate information about COVID-19.

Dr. Simone Gold, founder of “America’s Frontline Doctors,” led off the webinar. AFD formed in 2020 and has regularly sought to sow doubt into public discourse surrounding the efficacy of masks and vaccines.

Its doctors earned $15 million on consultations and prescriptions for treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which have been long been declared bunk by health officials and experts, according to hacked data provided to The Intercept .

Gold used the October event to steer viewers to AFD’s services.

“If your doctor won’t write you a prescription, go to [AFD’s website] … you sign up for telemedicine consult, and then they can mail the meds right to your home,” she said.

Federal prosecutors have accused Gold criminally of several offenses related to her entrance into the U.S. Capitol during an insurrection Jan. 6 seeking to block congressional certification of the presidential election. She pleaded not guilty. Court documents indicate she’s in talks with prosecutors over a possible plea agreement.

After Gold, a cardiologist named Dr. Peter McCullough spoke. To prevent coronavirus infection, he recommended gargling or nebulizing dangerous chemicals like hydrogen peroxide.

“Even sodium hypochlorite, a few drops of household bleach in about 6 or 8 ounces of water, also can be gargled and spit out,” he said.

Bleach is a strong and corrosive alkaline. Even gargling it in diluted form is dangerous, according to Dr. Leanne Chrisman-Khawam, a physician and professor at Ohio University’s Heritage College of Medicine. She said the chemical isn’t meant to contact human skin or mucous membranes like the mouth and throat.

McCullough is a regular guest on news outlets like Newsmax, OANN and Fox, where he has claimed there’s no clinical reason to seek vaccination against COVID-19 , which has killed more than 726,000 Americans. He’s currently locked in litigation with his former employer, a large hospital network in Texas. The hospital alleged McCullough breached a separation agreement that compelled him to refrain from identifying himself as affiliated with the hospital network in his media appearances. His doing so caused “irreparable reputational damage and business harm,” the hospitals alleged. McCullough denied the accusations.

After Brenner spoke, a biologist with no medical background identified as a biomedical researcher named James Lyons-Weiler addressed viewers. He claimed the CDC’s COVID-19 testing technology is “baloney” and accused the agency of “cooking the books.”

A special court in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, specifically created to review allegations of vaccine injury (a tremendously rare but nonetheless real occurrence), rebuffed Weiler’s testimony last year. Weiler testified in support of a Kentucky man who claimed he was permanently disabled from a flu vaccine.

A judge overseeing the case noted other cases in which Weiler was found to be “wholly unqualified” to opine on whether a vaccine caused injury and noted Weiler has studied zoology and ecology, not medicine or immunology.

“Mr. Lyons-Weiler’s willingness to opine upon a topic on which he seems to possess no qualifications renders suspect his credibility,” wrote Special Master Christian Moran in an opinion for the court .

Brenner and COVID-19

Brenner is among the most extreme members of the Ohio Senate on pandemic-related matters.

In June, he introduced an amendment to legislation that eventually became law , prohibiting schools and colleges from either requiring that students take a vaccine that’s available under emergency use authorization from federal regulators (as opposed to fully approved).

In a speech on the Senate floor at the time, he cited a study from a Swiss medical journal that claimed two people die for every three people saved by vaccination. The journal later retracted its findings, calling them “incorrect and distorted.”

Brenner has pushed legislation to prohibit schools from requiring students or employees to wear face masks .

Just weeks into the pandemic, Brenner’s wife in a Facebook post equated Ohio’s early response to the emerging pandemic to the Holocaust and life under Adolf Hitler’s regime in Germany. Brenner commented in the post, assuring that “we won’t let that happen in Ohio.”

The post Ohio senator joined anti-vaccine panel hyping debunked, 'alternative' COVID treatments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 84

Marc St. Laurent
9d ago

Joe Rogan used the Nobel Prize winning medicine Ivermectin as treatment for his ChinaVirus diagnosis… he tested negative after 5 days and was back in the gym working out in 6 days.

Reply(16)
28
Steve Flannery
8d ago

We should try alternatives, the shot is a disaster. There’s plenty of proof that alternatives to the current narrative do work and save lives.

Reply(1)
23
Howie Hawkins 2024!!!
9d ago

I’m very supportive of people wanting alternative treatments, it doesn’t affect me whatsoever, only those whom chose to do so.

Reply(6)
17
Ohio Capital Journal

So-called ‘failed abortion’ bill passes Ohio Senate as Roe v. Wade trigger ban gains support

A bill seeking to regulate doctors’ actions in statistically rare “failed abortions” was approved by the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, the same day that anti-abortion advocates spoke out on a bill connected to Roe v. Wade. Just hours after passing Senate Bill 157 through the Government and Oversight Committee, senators passed the bill on for […] The post So-called ‘failed abortion’ bill passes Ohio Senate as Roe v. Wade trigger ban gains support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national group over request to probe threats

WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised strong objections […] The post Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national group over request to probe threats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week

WASHINGTON — The next wave of the massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign could begin as soon as next week, after federal regulators decide if elementary school students across the U.S. should begin rolling up their tiny sleeves. That multistep approval process kicks off Tuesday, when the Food & Drug Administration’s panel of vaccine experts will vote on […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KIDS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states. Garland at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing declined to revoke a memo he wrote asking the FBI to meet with local law enforcement to […] The post U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Mccullough
Person
Andrew Brenner
Ohio Capital Journal

Dayton Commission mailers rope state party into fight between progressives and centrists

From Congress to city councils, progressives and centrists in the Democratic party are wrestling over whose vision should define the party’s future. In Dayton, that fight is playing out in the race for city commission, and a pair of mailers attacking two progressives have roped in the state Democratic party. The mailers attack commission candidates […] The post Dayton Commission mailers rope state party into fight between progressives and centrists appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Medicaid chief stresses transparency, won’t talk about her investments in giant contractors

Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran repeatedly stressed the importance of transparency and avoiding conflicts of interest when she testified Wednesday before the legislature’s Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee. She was speaking about reforms her agency is making to the system it uses to purchase billions of dollars of prescription drugs each year. But Corcoran wasn’t so […] The post Medicaid chief stresses transparency, won’t talk about her investments in giant contractors appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting marches toward another passing deadline

Congressional redistricting is still headed for a missed deadline even as the official commission heard proposed maps from advocates and public citizens Thursday morning. Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chairs House Speaker Bob Cupp and state Sen. Vernon Sykes both said they are committed to hearing from the public and conducting several public hearings beyond the one […] The post Redistricting marches toward another passing deadline appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday morning to pitch lawmakers on a new slimmed-down framework for what would be included in a massive social reform package. The $1.75 trillion blueprint that Biden presented to Democrats includes a universal pre-K program for 3-and-4 year-olds, limits child care costs so that families […] The post Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Covid 19#Cdc#Covid#Capitol
Ohio Capital Journal

Justice DeWine defends redistricting recusal decision despite murky track record

Since taking his seat on the Ohio Supreme Court bench, Justice Pat DeWine has recused himself from 37 cases. Perhaps most colorfully, he’s bowed out of eight tied to a doctor accused of performing medically unnecessary spinal surgeries, who then fled to his native Pakistan to avoid prosecution. In court filings, DeWine explained he was […] The post Justice DeWine defends redistricting recusal decision despite murky track record appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Wildfire responders urge Congress to improve disaster aid process for at-risk communities

WASHINGTON —  The federal government should re-examine its emergency response systems to better assist communities at risk from the growing threats of wildfire, state and local wildfire responders told members of Congress Tuesday. Wildfires across the United States have become larger, more intense and longer-lasting  this century in part due to changes in the global […] The post Wildfire responders urge Congress to improve disaster aid process for at-risk communities appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

FDA panel recommends OK for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday recommended authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that means as soon as next week everyone in the U.S. over age 5 is expected to be eligible for a shot. The vote by the Food & Drug Administration panel, with 17 […] The post FDA panel recommends OK for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

The American founders didn’t believe your sacred freedom means you can do whatever you want

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino President Joe Biden has mandated vaccines for a large part of the American workforce, a requirement that has prompted protest from those opposed to the measure. Meanwhile, a similar move in New York City to enforce vaccinations has resulted in more than a dozen businesses’ being fined for flouting […] The post The American founders didn’t believe your sacred freedom means you can do whatever you want appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Down to my last diaper’: The anxiety of parenting in poverty

By Jenny Gold, Kaiser Health News For parents living in poverty, “diaper math” is a familiar and distressingly pressing daily calculation. Babies in the U.S. go through six to 10 disposable diapers a day, at an average cost of $70 to $80 a month. Name-brand diapers with high-end absorption sell for as much as a […] The post ‘Down to my last diaper’: The anxiety of parenting in poverty appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Aetna, an Ohio Medicaid contractor, accused of denying kids care in Pennsylvania

In a case that could have implications for Ohio, a Pennsylvania whistleblower is accusing Aetna of making it impossible for the parents of some kids on Medicaid to find doctors. The insurer then pocketed money from the state for services not rendered, the suit alleges. Aetna denies the charges. The case is relevant here because […] The post Aetna, an Ohio Medicaid contractor, accused of denying kids care in Pennsylvania appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Firm that facilitated $22B in contracts won’t say if any went to its clients

When the Ohio Department of Medicaid this year selected six companies to manage $22 billion worth of managed-care business, it was supposed to be a competitive process. But some pretty big questions linger about how competitive it actually was.  Somehow, an Ohio-based company was dinged because it hadn’t worked outside the Buckeye State. But giant, […] The post Firm that facilitated $22B in contracts won’t say if any went to its clients appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY
Ohio Capital Journal

Abandoned mine funding critical to Appalachian infrastructure

Appalachian regions are nervously awaiting passage of a federal infrastructure bill so they can avoid job loss and conservation set-backs related to abandoned mines. A new study by a West Virginia-based research firm shows the importance of the abandoned mine land reclamation funding that helps clean up areas where surface and underground mining has occurred […] The post Abandoned mine funding critical to Appalachian infrastructure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
787
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

