Norway’s AutoStore valued at $12 billion, country’s biggest IPO in two decades

By Metro US
Metro International
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 31 Norwegian crowns per share, the top of its target range, valuing the company at 103.5 billion crowns ($12.4 billion). SoftBank-backed AutoStore will be Norway’s most valuable new listing for...

