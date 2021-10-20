CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit leads gains, Thai bond outflows hit baht

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* Malaysian ringgit sees best day in more than one month * Chinese yuan could strengthen to 6.36 vs dollar - RBC * Indonesia markets closed for a public holiday By Anushka Trivedi Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit led gains in emerging Asia on Wednesday as signs China's policymakers were moving to contain the nation's property sector troubles supported sentiment, while bond outflows knocked the Thai baht. Taiwan's dollar, the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar firmed between 0.2% and 0.4% as the greenback retreated on improving risk appetite thanks in part to upbeat U.S. corporate earnings. The positive mood saw U.S. bond rates rising further, with the 10-year Treasuries yield climbing to a five-month high of 1.673%. "Drags on Asian emerging currencies from rising long end U.S. yields appear milder, with regional sentiments anchored somewhat by easing COVID-19 trajectories, reopening and signs of policy support from Chinese authorities," Maybank analysts wrote in a note. The People's Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($15.65 billion) into the banking system, as several analysts predicted more targeted easing measures would be rolled out in coming months to cushion the country's troubled real estate sector. The Chinese yuan bounced to a four-month high of 6.379 per dollar at the open before paring some gains. Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said the currency was very likely to touch the 6.36 level hit in May. Coming off a holiday, the ringgit saw its best day in more than one-month as the oil exporter's currency basked in surging crude prices. The Thai baht weakened 0.5% on persistent outflows from the country's sovereign bonds. Yields on the 10-year paper are up 15 basis points to 2.03% this month alone. The baht is the worst performing Asian currency this year so far, down some 10.3%. Foreign investors are reducing their bond holdings amid concerns around higher debt supply after Thailand increased its public debt ceiling in September to fund its fiscal deficit and COVID-19 spending, Barclays analysts wrote. Equities in Asia were largely upbeat, with Thailand, Singapore and Philippine stocks up around 0.3% each. Financial markets in Indonesia were shut for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.2 basis points at 1.773%​​ ** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 4.7 basis points at 2.559% ** Top gainers on Singapore index include Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd, up 1.1% and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, up 1% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.15 -9.86 0.29 6.76 China -0.15 +2.14 0.03 3.49 India +0.35 -2.68 -0.03 31.69 Malaysia +0.40 -3.20 0.07 -1.23 Philippines +0.02 -5.47 0.20 1.98 S.Korea +0.42 -7.46 -0.17 5.24 Singapore +0.10 -1.65 0.01 12.50 Taiwan +0.21 +2.17 -0.04 14.67 Thailand -0.24 -10.27 0.28 12.80 ($1 = 6.3912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms, Philippine peso declines

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.540 113.56 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3445 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.815 27.834 +0.07 Korean won 1170.300 1169.7 -0.05 Baht 33.150 33.26 +0.33 Peso 50.601 50.472 -0.25 Rupiah 14170.000 14170 +0.00 Rupee 74.920 74.92 0.00 Ringgit 4.141 4.148 +0.17 Yuan 6.392 6.3918 -0.01 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 113.540 103.24 -9.07 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.73 Taiwan dlr 27.815 28.483 +2.40 Korean won 1170.300 1086.20 -7.19 Baht 33.150 29.96 -9.62 Peso 50.601 48.01 -5.12 Rupiah 14170.000 14040 -0.92 Rupee 74.920 73.07 -2.48 Ringgit 4.141 4.0400 -2.44 Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.13 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

A bond selloff is coming to emerging markets of Korea and India

(Oct 28): Bond markets in South Korea and India are the most vulnerable to a sell-off in the region’s emerging markets, even if they’re typically at opposite ends of the investment spectrum. Inflation in these two nations — one a tech exporter and the other a services and agriculture-driven economy...
WORLD
Reuters

Indian rupee, bonds gain, helped by dip in global oil prices

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and bonds strengthened on Thursday as a drop in global crude oil prices provided a breather and helped calm investor worries over sustained imported inflationary pressures in the domestic economy. India imports more around 80% of its oil requirements and high global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Bond Markets#Thai Baht#Corporate Bond#Malaysian#Chinese#Asian#The Chinese Yuan#Asia Fx#Rbc Capital Markets
CNBC

Gold set for third weekly gain as U.S. bond yields, dollar tumble

Spot gold was steady at $1,797.82 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, but gained 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,799.40 per ounce. Gold prices on Friday were set to mark a third straight weekly gain as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a tepid dollar lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal.
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit at over 1-month high ahead of 2022 budget, Manila shares fall

* Malaysia fiscal 2022 budget due at 0800 GMT * Asia stocks down as U.S. tech giants flag supply chain issues * China real estate sector remains in focus By Anushka Trivedi Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its highest in over a month on expectations the government will release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget later on Friday, while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with Philippine shares down 1%. The Thai baht advanced 0.3% to lead gains, while the Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah traded flat to marginally higher against a wavering greenback. The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the 2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expects its fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending required to support the gradual reopening of the economy. "Malaysia's revenue base will get a boost from the recent boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices. ..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for additional expenditures in handling the pandemic," Mizuho analysts said in a note. Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit following the budget, we do not expect that it will be sustained as the broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they added. Malaysia's economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year, but buoyant exports and a rising vaccination rate have more recently buoyed the recovery. The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after Singapore. Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly on fears of softer third-quarter corporate earnings, with Sime Darby Plantation leading losses. Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures, which fell 0.4% as earnings at tech majors Apple and Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain woes. Philippine stocks shed 1.5%, on track for their worst day in a month, and led losses in the region. Stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan fell. Troubles in China's property sector also overshadowed the stock market. Sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate tax scheme have hurt risk appetite, already hit by debt troubles in China Evergrande Group. Shanghai stocks and the yuan traded mostly flat. HIGHLIGHTS ** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up about 2.2 basis points at 2.66% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.9 basis points at 4.612% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are International Container Terminal Services Inc down 4.8% and JG Summit Holdings Inc down 3.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0500 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -9.13 0.05 5.07 China +0.01 +2.15 0.16 1.46 India +0.17 -2.31 -0.08 27.62 Indonesia +0.04 -0.88 0.78 9.96 Malaysia +0.12 -2.97 -0.26 -3.96 Philippines +0.08 -4.80 -1.41 -1.17 S.Korea -0.05 -7.19 -0.86 3.83 Singapore +0.00 -1.76 0.66 13.41 Taiwan +0.03 +2.36 -0.28 15.35 Thailand +0.21 -9.73 -0.19 11.86 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

China toughens rules for its globally systemically important banks

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China published rules on Friday that require its globally systemically important banks to beef up capacity to absorb losses to head off financial instability. Those banks must meet specific total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) targets from 2025, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the China Banking...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Amazon, Apple weigh on stocks, rate hike hopes underpin euro

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) earnings took the froth out of U.S. stock futures and world equities on Friday, though the euro held near one-month highs on euro zone rate rise hopes. Amazon.com reported a slump in profit after the bell on Thursday that it...
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech giants and insurers drag Hong Kong stocks lower

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday, dragged down by tech firms on draft guidelines over data security and insurers after they posted weak earning results for the thrid quarter. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%, to 25,377.24, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's yuan closes near 2-week low as state banks buy dollars

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s yuan gave up earlier gains and ended domestic trading at a near two-week low against dollar on Friday, as major state-owned banks bought the greenback. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and finished the domestic session at 6.4009, 91 pips weaker than...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's factory activity expected to shrink slightly in October - Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity likely contracted slightly in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as high raw material prices and power cuts continued to pressure manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI)is expected to rise to 49.7 in October, just above...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums rise, traders see tighter market in near term

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their strongest for this week on Friday, buoyed by steady buying interests for physical cargoes amid limited supplies, while refining margins for the industrial fuel slipped for a second consecutive week. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF, which have gained about 38% over the last two weeks, were at a premium of 73 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, up from 62 cents per barrel on Thursday. Refining profit margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil, however, dipped to $13.27 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $13.62 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have dropped 7.5% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Steady arbitrage demand from the West, lower Chinese and Indian exports and a gradual recovery in industrial demand would continue to cap any major downside to the gasoil cracks in the near term, trade sources said. "China has increased lockdowns of more provinces (recently), so the market is watching closely. But supplies would still be tight going forward," a Singapore-based trader said, adding "there will still be a bottom how much the cracks can weaken." China has reported a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks, but although the current tally is relatively small compared with infections elsewhere in the world, the spread to more than a dozen provincial areas has forced officials to toughen restrictions. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 6.8% to 2.04 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 28, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 3.5% this week to 915,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020's collapse. - China's coal futures prices saw their biggest fall in more than five years after the powerful state planner said there is still room to adjust coal prices after recent investigations of producers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 93.62 0.37 0.40 93.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.99 0.12 -10.81 -1.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 93.92 0.37 0.40 93.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.69 0.12 -14.81 -0.81 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 94.01 0.38 0.41 93.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.6 0.13 -17.81 -0.73 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 95.34 0.36 0.38 94.98 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.73 0.11 17.74 0.62 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 93.33 0.44 0.47 92.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.21 0.09 75.00 0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
MARKETS
Reuters

In India, Tamil Nadu eyes coal power reboot despite local fears

UPPUR, India (Reuters) - India’s southern Tamil Nadu state is considering restarting a shelved 1.6 gigawatts (GW) coal-fired power project in Uppur, two state government officials said, as its debt-ridden utility seeks to expand its coal fleet to address rising power demand. The state, India's second most-industrialized, epitomises the country's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-NatWest, rate hike worries knock FTSE 100 lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.6% (Adds comments, updates prices) Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on dollar advance, investors focus on Fed meet

(Recasts, adds comments updates prices) * U.S. Q3 GDP grows at slowest pace in more than a year. Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday as the U.S. dollar ticked higher, and investors looked for further guidance from the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meet on tapering of economic support as inflation expectations rise.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy