Twelve pit bull mix dogs seized after police found them malnourished and chained in a clearing have been forfeited by the owner after he failed to show up for court. The City of Valley formally took possession of the dogs after Latoski Tamaine Williams didn’t attend a Wednesday court hearing on his 12 charges of second-degree animal cruelty, said Police Chief Mike Reynolds on Thursday.

VALLEY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO