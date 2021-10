In 2020, much of the focus of restaurant technology businesses was on offering restaurants ways to maintain their customers in the face of pandemic-related challenges. Online ordering tools became more user-friendly, and restaurants opened up channels such as curbside pickup and delivery to offer consumers as many options as possible. Now, with consumers having incorporated digital ordering into their routines, technology providers can shift their focus to directly providing value for their actual customers, the restaurants themselves.

