Foxconn says looking at making EVs in Europe, India, Latin America

By Metro US
Metro International
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan tech giant Foxconn is looking at making electric vehicles...

Metro International

India’s Optimus Pharma seeks approval to produce generic Merck COVID-19 pill

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian bulk drugs manufacturer Optimus Pharma is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of Merck & Co’s oral COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir, the company’s top executive told Reuters on Thursday. If granted emergency use approval, the company could scale up production to 80 million capsules...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US to deepen relation with Taiwan in face of China tensions

The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work to counter Beijing s “malign” influence, a U.S. official said Friday. In her first public news conference, Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, reiterated official lines that the U.S. remains deeply committed to Taiwan and is actively working on new areas of cooperation such as in cybersecurity and supply chains.“The value of our partnership and our support for Taiwan is rock solid,"...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Analysis: Volkswagen gets reality check after Tesla's week of milestones

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - It's been a sobering week for Herbert Diess' electric vehicle ambitions. While Tesla (TSLA.O) joined the trillion-dollar club, received a landmark order from Hertz and set a new sales record in Europe, the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) chief presented a sales and deliveries outlook cut and a drop in quarterly profits that drove home one point: dethroning Elon Musk as the king of electric vehicles (EV) has got a lot harder.
BUSINESS
#Foxconn#Europe#Latin America#Taiwan#Reuters
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Ant Group-backed Paytm raises IPO size to $2.44 billion

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian digital payments leader Paytm has boosted the size of its initial public offering to 183 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) from 166 billion rupees, as existing shareholders look to sell more stake ahead of the country’s largest stock market listing. Paytm was likely to target a price band...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Nokia’s quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday on higher demand for 5G gear, but warned the global shortage of semiconductors would hit its supply chain. Shares of the Finland-based company were up 5% as investors lauded its efforts to get back on track following product...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Electronic Engineering Times

Foxconn Unveils Self-Developed EV Models

Article By : Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Foxconn has introduced for the first time its three EV models: the Model C recreational vehicle, the Model E sedan, and the Model T electric bus. Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has introduced for the first time, three autonomously developed electric vehicles...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Electrolux profit just lags forecast, sees more supply chain pain

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Electrolux reported on Wednesday a marginally lower third-quarter operating profit than expected and said the fourth quarter would be even more challenging in terms of global supply chain constraints. Operating profit at Europe’s biggest home appliances maker fell to 1.64 billion Swedish crowns ($191.3 million) from...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple Supplier Foxconn Said To Be In Talks With Indonesia For EV Investment

Key Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) and an Indonesian government agency last week held discussions related to a possible electric vehicle investment in the country, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple supplier, better known as Foxconn, reportedly plans...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Utilities & EV Dreams in India

India needs to exponentially increase the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to power the potential 102 million EVs on the road in 2030. Reaching this target is essential to prevent a climate catastrophe and improve the unhealthy air quality for millions of Indians. A robust public charging network is essential for accelerating transportation electrification. India’s power utility distribution companies (DICOMs) are critical in scaling up charging infrastructure, as evidenced by countries with successful EV charging deployment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

iPhone Maker Foxconn Is Getting into the EV Game

Foxconn reveals three battery-electric models including a sedan, bus, and SUV, promising long ranges and ambitious performance numbers. The Taiwanese electronics giant has recently revealed plans to buy the Lordstown, Ohio, factory, to produce the Endurance pickup and other models. The company, which has partnered with Taiwan's Yulon Motor Group,...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Tire Business

Maxam Tire to acquire Latin America JV

DANVERS, Mass. — Maxam Tire Latin America (LATAM) announced it will acquire and control the full equity interest in the company's joint venture previously in place with Oriente Triangle Latin America's Gustavo Lima and Marco Zigni, effective Oct. 31. The JV was created in 2015. It was structured to expand...
BUSINESS
Lake Geneva Regional News

Foxconn chairman says 'our biggest challenge is we don’t know how to make cars:' report

As Foxconn continues to try branching into the automotive industry, the Taiwanese iPhone maker’s chairman is admitting the company has hurdles in front of it. “Our biggest challenge is we don’t know how to make cars,” Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a Monday event where Foxconn unveiled three new prototype vehicles of its own, The Verge and several other outlets reported.
BUSINESS
CAR Magazine

Foxconn announces new ‘Foxtron’-branded EVs

The electronics manufacturer and key supplier to the likes of Apple, Foxconn, has announced its entering the automotive industry. It's starting off with three electric vehicles: the Model C is an SUV, the Model E is a saloon and the Model T (no, not that one) is a bus. The new EVs were revealed during the 2021 Hon Hai Tech Day.
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

iPhone Producer Foxconn Rolls Out Three EV Prototypes

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics company that builds the Apple iPhone, moved a big step closer to getting into the car business, rolling out three new electric vehicle prototypes. The company doesn’t necessarily plan to create a car company of its own. Instead, it appears more interested in supplying the EV...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Foxconn’s EV Dreams Are Far Bigger Than Apple

If you turn Foxconn Technology Group’s latest product sideways, it looks remarkably like the smartphones the Taiwanese company makes for Apple Inc. Except the electric bus, a sleek, shiny vehicle with rounded corners and no mirrors, heralds the firm’s slow and deliberate journey away from that one famous client to which it’s become addicted.
BUSINESS

