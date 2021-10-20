Foxconn says looking at making EVs in Europe, India, Latin America

The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work to counter Beijing s “malign” influence, a U.S. official said Friday. In her first public news conference, Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, reiterated official lines that the U.S. remains deeply committed to Taiwan and is actively working on new areas of cooperation such as in cybersecurity and supply chains.“The value of our partnership and our support for Taiwan is rock solid,"...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 HOURS AGO