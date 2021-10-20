CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry overcomes cold shooting with triple-double as Warriors top Lakers in season opener

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Steph Curry struggled with his shot, and Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are sidelined, recovering from injuries.

It doesn’t sound like a successful formula against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. But a fine team effort, especially from the Golden State Warriors bench, and a solid fourth quarter were enough to overcome 30-point performances from James and Anthony Davis.

The Warriors defeated the Lakers 121-114 on Tuesday, jumpstarting the 2021-22 season, the league’s 75th anniversary.

Curry had 21 points on 5-for-21 shooting, and his 10 his assists and 10 rebounds gave him his eighth career triple-double and first since 2015-16.

Jordan Poole was one of six Warriors in double figures with 20 points. Nemanja Bjelica had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Damion Lee had 15 points and Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins each scored 12 points. Draymond Green was his typical self with six points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors’ bench outscored the Lakers’ reserves 55-29, outscored the Lakers 55-34 in the paint, and the Lakers were a dismal 9-for-19 on free throws while Golden State was 25-for-30. Golden State also outscored Los Angeles 68-55 in the second half, including 38-29 in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry drives to the bucket past Anthony Davis. Kiyoshi Mio, USA TODAY Sports

James had 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds. But they were the only two Lakers in double figures.

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony made their Lakers debuts, and Westbrook struggled with just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting (0-for-4 on 3s) plus four turnovers. Anthony scored nine points on 3-for-9 shooting.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Curry overcomes cold shooting with triple-double as Warriors top Lakers in season opener

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
Magic Johnson Calls Out Anthony Davis And Dwight Howard After Altercation: "In My 42 Years Of Being Associated With The Lakers Organization, I’ve Never Seen Something Like That."

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2021/22 NBA season. The purple and gold are trying to turn things around following a tumultuous and full of injury 2020/21 season. Unfortunately, even after they landed quality veterans, things haven't clicked for Frank Vogel's team. To make things...
NBA
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
NBA
Lakers vs. Warriors score, takeaways: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to opening night victory over L.A.

It might just be opening night, but the Golden State Warriors announced their re-entry into the championship picture by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Staples Center, 121-114. Backed by Stephen Curry's triple-double and Jordan Poole's surprising 20-point outburst, the Warriors proved that they are ready to start winning on the NBA's biggest stage yet again.
NBA
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener

Opening night in Hollywood went well for three quarters for Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. But it was a flop for their new supporting cast, including L.A. native and former league MVP Russell Westbrook. Curry, a two-time MVP,...
NBA
