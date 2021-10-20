CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “The Rescue” Is a Documentary About the Harrowing 18-Day Rescue From Tham Luang Nang Non Cave

By WW Contributors
WWEEK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article*** “I could talk for an hour about the ways these kids could die,” admits Australian doctor Richard Harris about the Thai youth soccer players he extracted from 2018′s internationally famous cave flooding. These odd, macabre little moments are the most striking of documentary team Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Timothée Chalamet
FOX8 News

Here are the top-grossing scary movies of the last 20 Halloweens

(WGHP) — October is a month for all things spooky, and for a lot of people that means hunkering down with some popcorn and some frightful flicks. Despite being the prime season for it, horror movies don’t usually spell box office domination, even in October. But reliably, a scary flick will always creep into the […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
Vulture

How The Rescue Re-enacted the 2018 Thai Cave Rescue With the Divers Who Lived It

The National Geographic documentary The Rescue pulls off something almost as far-fetched as its subject matter. It turns a story whose outcome is instantly familiar — the search-and-rescue mission to recover 12 young soccer players and their coach who became trapped in a flooded labyrinth of caves in northern Thailand in 2018 — into a white-knuckle viewing experience filled with unexpected twists, heartrending drama, and suspense.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Californian

Director Jimmy Chin talks overcoming hurdles in making documentary ‘The Rescue’

In 2018, filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi were glued to the then-unfolding story of Tham Luang cave rescue. Though the around-the-clock coverage enthralled them, the married, Oscar-winning partners found themselves wondering how they would feel if their own children were trapped: What would that purgatorial limbo be like?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#New Orleans#Cave#Australian#Thai#Tham Luang Nang Non#Dateline#Solem Pfeifer#The Last Duel
Santafe New Mexican.com

'The Rescue' doc not just about cave-diving

Boy, have Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi ever found their filmmaking groove. In the excellent mountain-climbing documentaries Meru and Free Solo — the first, a 2015 Sundance winner, and the latter their breakthrough 2019 Oscar winner — the husband-and-wife filmmakers told stories about a niche sport and its practitioners that were not just hair-raising, immersive, and visually stunning, but insightful and emotionally stirring. (Chin is a climber.)
MOVIES
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “Last Night in Soho” Leans Into Every Stylistic Flourish, Disguising the Plot’s Inevitable Twists

***1/2 Of all the spectral menaces bedeviling Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), fresh-faced protagonist of the marvelous new paranormal thriller Last Night in Soho, the worst moments of vicarious dread occur early on as the rural scholarship student first braves her couture-draped classmates at a chic central London fashion institute. Soon fleeing an insufferable roommate (Synnove Karlsen), our plucky homespun heroine chances upon a boarding house flat with a stern landlady (the ever-imperious Diana Rigg’s final role) and dusty furnishings. The first evening Ellie lays herself down to sleep while spinning 45s, she’s transported back to swinging ‘60s Soho, where she meets Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy), a striving chanteuse whose perspective Ellie giddily adopts during what become nightly visitations. Even without Matt Smith’s heel turn as Sandy’s abusive manager/paramour, the storyline’s guiding conceit threatens an all-too-Whovian clever-clever irrelevance, but director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz) pivots gracefully from rom-com to sumptuous period musical to snark-free Hammer horror, committing fully to each disparate genre. Whatever whiff of glib vacuity lurked beneath the sleekened charms of Wright’s earlier films, Last Night in Soho leans into every stylistic flourish as further illustration of the retro delights binding Ellie to the past while also seamlessly disguising the plot’s inevitable twists. Audiences needn’t be oversold on the dangers that await a damsel falling head over heels for the wrong man or the wrong era. The trick lies in convincing us why she’d keep coming back. R. JAY HORTON. Bagdad, Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, Cinema 21, City Center, Dine-In Progress Ridge, Eastport Plaza, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Hollywood, Lloyd Center, Movies on TV, Pioneer Place, Studio One, Tigard.
MOVIES
The Independent

Dune 2 officially announced by Timothee Chalamet

Dune: Part 2 has officially been greenlit.Timothee Chalamet and Legendary Entertainment announced the news on Twitter that the sequel will hit cinemas 20 October 2023.In a statement, Legendary said: “We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis and the amazing work of his talented crew, the writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros, and of course the fans! Here’s to more Dune.”Released simultaneously in the US to cinemas and the HBO Max streaming service, Dune has been a box office hit around the globe.The story was always intended to be...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

'Dune' to get sequel, with theater-only release set for 2023

“Dune” isn't done. Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve s “Dune," which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film's release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will release “Dune: Part II” in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theaters. Arguing that “Dune” belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had protested passionately...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune 2’ a Go From Legendary, Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve is officially returning to Arakis. The filmmaker’s dream of completing his two-part Dune series is becoming a reality, with Legendary and Warner Bros. on Tuesday announcing they are moving ahead with a sequel that will hit theaters Oct. 20, 2023. The first Dune opened in cinemas and hit HBO Max simultaneously on Oct. 22. It earned a strong $40.1 million in its domestic debut, the biggest of Villeneuve’s career as well as the biggest opening of the year for Warner Bros., which sent its entire 2021 slate day-and-date to streaming. Whether or not to make a sequel was Legendary’s call. “I...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Rescue review – divers save Thai cave kids as documentary goes deep underwater

Co-directors and extreme sports enthusiasts Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi have covered cliffhanging exploits with their documentaries Free Solo (about a solo ascent of Yosemite rock face El Capitan) and Meru (about a climb in the Himalayas). Their latest puts them up against a new challenge: making something at least somewhat cinematic about cave diving in the preternaturally dark, subterranean world it involves.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Actor David Dastmalchian Reflects on His Life-Changing Year

David Dastmalchian is closing out the biggest year of his career, one that has been both fulfilling, challenging and, at times, heartbreaking. In August, Dastmalchian rose to a new level of prominence thanks to his breakout performance as The Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, and now less than three months later, he is back on the big screen with Dune, the sweeping epic from frequent collaborator Denis Villeneuve, who cast Dasmatlchian as the villainous Piter De Vries, a human-computer and right-hand man of the monstrous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard). Dune represents a full-circle moment for Dastmalchian, who was preparing for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

The Exchange Celebrates 10 Years With Drama, Comedy and Docs

When Brian O’Shea founded the worldwide film sales and finance company The Exchange in 2011, streaming was still in its infancy, release windows were numerous and robust and DVD pre-sales could still provide a big chunk of a movie’s budget. In the ensuing decade, the landscape has undergone a rapid series of dramatic shifts, but the L.A.-based company has survived and prospered, acquiring, financing and selling more than 200 films, with budgets ranging from $5 million to $90 million, including Universal’s “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg; Sundance Award-winners “The Spectacular Now” and “Obvious Child,” and doc “Street...
MOVIES
Deadline

A24 Launches Sales On Michelle Yeoh Sci-Fi ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: A24 is launching international sales ahead of the virtual AFM on sci-fi adventure-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings). A24 will be showing buyers footage of the anticipated project, whose producers include Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame). Pic is currently in post-production. Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills) also star in the movie, in which Yeoh plays a Chinese immigrant swept up in a wild adventure where...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy