Head Coach Dave Aranda took questions Monday morning looking forward to Baylor's home game against Texas on Saturday. It's good to see you guys. It's good to be back. The bye, we were able to do a lot of self scout. I thought we really improved in that area. We had a lot of our defensive analysts and GAs break down our offense from that perspective, from their perspective and got into detail as if Baylor were to play our offense, and then vice versa.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO