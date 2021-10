The stars behind Dragon Ball, stars in the media world, companies, and fans alike are coming together to pay tribute to the late Christopher Ayres following the late actor's passing. It was revealed by Ayres' girlfriend, voice actress Krystal LaPorte, that Ayres had passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and loved ones on October 18th. Ayres had been part of the voice acting scene for quite a while and has contributed many popular performances, but fans of the Dragon Ball series will fondly remember Ayres' work as the voice behind the evil tyrant, Frieza.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO