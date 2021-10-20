We risk being frightened back into lockdown

Several experts have warned that the UK could face a lockdown Christmas unless action is taken now to stem coronavirus cases. Here, the PA news agency looks at the evidence.– Is Christmas at risk?It depends on who you speak to. For some scientists, the case numbers for Covid-19 are already out of control, averaging around 40,000 new infections per day over the last seven days.When asymptomatic cases are taken into account, experts tend to agree the true figure could be around 100,000 per day or more.Most of these are being driven by children and younger adults, though Government scientists tend...

