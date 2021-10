Whether you experience a sudden financial windfall or just find yourself with leftover cash in your budget each month, you might be wondering what to do with those extra funds. One option is to contribute more money toward the loan on your home, but should you pay off a mortgage early, or are there better places to focus your efforts? Here are some key factors to keep in mind. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your options.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO