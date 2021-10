Marvin Bagley's agent issued a public statement critical of the Sacramento Kings after it was determined he wouldn't be in the rotation to start the season. "Sacramento has informed Marvin Bagley he is not in the opening night rotation, which is completely baffling," Jeff Schwartz said in a statement. "It's clear they have no plans for him in the future. And yet, passed on potential deals at last year's deadline and this summer based on 'value.' Instead they chose to bring him back but not to play him, a move completely contradictory to their 'value' argument."

