All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The NBA 2021-22 season is well underway, and it’s already clear which teams will be the ones to beat this year. The Golden State Warriors are one team off to a hot start, taking home the win on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings for a 3-0 lead this season. Two of their next three games will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder but most...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO