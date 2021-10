From the time of the caveman to our current times, art and design have been a constant theme in the evolution of our world. And now, as we stand beneath the monumental creations of the great masters of the past and take a look at the world of art today, we are more often than not, met with a sense of wonder as to where this world is heading! It is heading the right way, claims Jack London. And he’s got big plans to shape the future of the art world through his work. Jack London is a graphic designer who creates art inspired by the street.

DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO