Alibaba Expands Cloud Business Abroad With New Data Centers in Asia, Stepping Up Rivalry With Amazon

Demand for data and digital services is expected to continue its exponential growth over the coming years, with global internet traffic projected to double by 2022[i]. The Microsoft cloud is the trusted cloud for everyday digital experiences at work and at home – from critical applications for life and safety services, education institutions and governments to advancing scientific research surrounding the world’s most pressing challenges – like climate change. Underpinning the cloud are physical datacenters, networking and fiber connected to the world’s energy grids. Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs. Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for datacenters, which require power, land and water to operate. We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO