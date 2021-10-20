CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba Expands Cloud Business Abroad With New Data Centers in Asia, Stepping Up Rivalry With Amazon

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba plans to open its first data centers in South Korea and Thailand in 2022 as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand its cloud business further overseas. The e-commerce giant's cloud expansion has focused on Asia, pitting it against U.S. rivals like Amazon and Microsoft. On Tuesday, Alibaba...

