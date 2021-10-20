CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

By Associated Press
MilitaryTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate...

www.militarytimes.com

