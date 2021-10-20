CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba Expands Cloud Business Abroad With New Data Centers in Asia, Stepping Up Rivalry With Amazon

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba plans to open its first data centers in South Korea and Thailand in 2022 as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand its cloud business further overseas. The e-commerce giant's cloud expansion has focused on Asia, pitting it against U.S. rivals like Amazon and Microsoft. On Tuesday, Alibaba...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Data Centers#Asia#Chinese#Panjiu
aithority.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio(TM) Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

LeadsRx a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
SOFTWARE
NBC Connecticut

Alibaba Is Ramping Up in Europe, and Is Already Ahead of Amazon in One Region

Alibaba ranks among the top three e-commerce platforms in Europe, according to Euromonitor International. The company is keen to tap a wave of growth in online shopping there, especially for the upcoming Singles Day festival on Nov. 11. Logistics arm Cainiao plans to install a total of 5,000 package lockers...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

IT teams can build Data Clean Rooms with support for all major cloud services providers. IT has full data governance over consumer data within standard SaaS architecture. LeadsRx – a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services – today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Reuters

Europe shares down as tech slips on downbeat Apple, Amazon results

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged European equities lower on Friday as Apple's suppliers fell after the iPhone maker's downbeat holiday-quarter forecast, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook. Shares in semiconductor companies AMS , STMicronelectronics , Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) and ASML (ASML.AS) lost between 1.1% and...
STOCKS
Data Center Knowledge

The New Digital Standard for Data Centers

How the most successful data centers are recognizing inefficiencies to leverage technology that integrates disparate systems, increases agility and encourages asset predictability. As data center operators race to keep up with increasing demand in computing and storage capacity, specific gaps in current operations are evident. To keep up with market...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Supporting our customers on the path to net zero: The Microsoft cloud and decarbonization

Demand for data and digital services is expected to continue its exponential growth over the coming years, with global internet traffic projected to double by 2022[i]. The Microsoft cloud is the trusted cloud for everyday digital experiences at work and at home – from critical applications for life and safety services, education institutions and governments to advancing scientific research surrounding the world’s most pressing challenges – like climate change. Underpinning the cloud are physical datacenters, networking and fiber connected to the world’s energy grids. Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs. Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for datacenters, which require power, land and water to operate. We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cannabis Tech Firm Dutchie CEO on Expanding After $350M Fundraise

Cannabis tech company Dutchie raised $350 million in Series D Funding in October, and Ross Lipson, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about how the funds will be used to grow the business. He noted that attracting the best talent, research and development, and expanding the brand's international reach are among the top priorities with this latest round of funding. Lipson also provided a breakdown of how his company "powers a dispensaries operations" through point of sales and e-commerce transactions.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

SoftBank Takes Stake in Israel's Most Active Venture Capital Firm

The Japanese tech giant's investment, announced Wednesday, is being made through SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. Both companies have signed a "strategic partnership" as part of the deal. "We're going to be exploring joint investment opportunities and helping each other source deals," OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved said on a...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Australia's Exports to China Are Jumping Despite Their Trade Fight

The value of Australia's exports to China has jumped 24% from a year ago, to reach over $180 billion Australian dollars ($135 billion) as of the latest August data, according to research firm Oxford Economics. Tensions between the two countries deteriorated sharply early last year after Australia supported a call...
WORLD
NBC Los Angeles

China Is Ramping Up Coal Imports From Russia — But Not Australia

China imported about 3.7 million tons of thermal coal, the primary fuel for electricity production, from Russia in September, customs data showed. That's up 28% from August and more than 230% higher than a year ago. Despite China's increased need for coal, reported imports of thermal coal from Australia remained...
INDUSTRY
NBC Los Angeles

This Industrial Giant Reporting Thursday Has a ‘Must-Listen Earnings Call,' Portfolio Manager Says

Caterpillar earnings are on deck Thursday morning, and one question on investors' minds could be how a slowdown in China has impacted the business. The industrial giant generates a quarter of its sales from the Asia-Pacific region. China, the world's second-largest economy, reported 4.9% growth in third-quarter GDP — that fell short of estimates for 5.2% growth.
MARKETS
spaceexplored.com

Verizon teams up with Amazon’s Project Kuiper to expand its coverage

On Tuesday, Verizon announced that it has partnered with Amazon’s upcoming Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation to develop technology to help its service expand into more remote locations. Verizon is partnering with the tech giant’s Project Kuiper to develop the technology to connect rural communities and businesses. Kuiper will be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy