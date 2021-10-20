CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Sharp in win over Bolts

 9 days ago

Knight turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning. He was...

newyorkcitynews.net

Hungry Panthers seek another win over visiting Isles

Stop No. 2 on the New York Islanders' season-opening 13-game road trip will begin on Saturday night against the host Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. This is the longest road trip in the Islanders' 49-year history, as construction on their new home arena is completed, and it's one short of the NHL record 14-game trip faced by the Vancouver Canucks in their 2009-2010 season.
NHL
NHL

Knight, Lundell help Panthers defeat Lightning

TAMPA -- Spencer Knight made 30 saves, and Anton Lundell scored his first NHL goal for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Aleksander Barkov and Brandon Montour scored for Florida, which has won its first three games for a...
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Youth serves up 4-1 Panthers win over Lightning

Anton Lundell registered his first goal and first assist in the National Hockey League and Spencer Knight made 30 stops in the Florida Panthers 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena. The rookies were named First (Lundell) and Second (Knight) Stars of the game. After a scoreless...
NHL
Reuters

Panthers' Anton Lundell introduces himself in win over Lightning

Florida rookie Anton Lundell scored his first career goal and added an assist Tuesday as the Panthers beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in the first of four regular-season meetings between the fierce in-state rivals. The 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Lundell, 20, picked up his first...
NHL
Brayden Point
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers continue to roll in 4-1 win over Avalanche

Samson Reinhart scored his first goal, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots, and for the second straight game rookie Anton Lundell collected a goal and an assist as the Florida Panthers moved to 4-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Reinhart notched...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL
Yardbarker

Panthers’ Lundell & Knight Are Both Calder Trophy Candidates

The Florida Panthers started their season on an extremely high note, going 6-0-0 for the first time to start a season in franchise history. This included beating the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and Stanley Cup favorites in the Colorado Avalanche, both by a score of 4-1. This feat was assisted by some of the young and upcoming stars who quickly made a name for themselves in the NHL. These young rookies are Finnish forward Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight. They have made such a big impact in such a short time that they should both be in the Calder Trophy conversation.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Panthers stay perfect with easy win over Bruins

The Florida Panthers -- off to the best seven-game start in franchise history -- defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida (7-0-0) got one goal each from Mason Marchment, Eetu Luostarinen, Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett (empty net). The Panthers also benefitted from Sergei Bobrovsky's 30 saves, three assists from Gustav Forsling and two assists from Sam Reinhart.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Hard-Fought Win Over Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers have started their season with a perfect 5-0-0 for the fourth time in franchise history and the second time in the past three seasons. The last time they started this good, the team finished October with a record of 8-4-1, cooling off a bit. They are hoping a new season results in a better outcome, and they remain one of six unbeaten teams remaining. The beaten-up Vegas Golden Knights were at the wrong end of the tear that the Oilers have been on.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Dominant in win over Golden Knights

Kopitar recorded a hat trick and two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights. The Kings' biggest star was the best player on the ice Thursday, scoring once in each period for his hat trick. He also earned assists on goals by Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty in a surprising win over the Golden Knights, who are generally favored to win the Pacific Division. Kopitar racked up 50 points in 56 outings last year, and while he's probably not capable of a point-per-game pace at age 34, he'll still be a key piece of the Kings' offense this year as the top-line center.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström join other Chicago Blackhawks in the COVID-19 protocol

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström became the ninth and 10th members of the Chicago Blackhawks to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Their placement on the list Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean they tested positive. Other factors could land them on the list, such as high-risk close contact. The Blackhawks didn’t hold a news conference with players and coaches after Tuesday’s practice at ...
NHL

