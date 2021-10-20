CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Collects win in relief

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Koskinen stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief of Mike Smith (leg) in Tuesday's 6-5 win...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Collects two helpers

Barrie registered two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Barrie had the secondary assist on both of Connor McDavid's tallies in the contest. The helpers were Barrie's first points of the year after he was held off the scoresheet in the first three games. He's added eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Barrie will have to pick up the pace on offense to avoid a challenge from Darnell Nurse or Evan Bouchard for his spot on the top power-play unit.
NHL
Yardbarker

6 Takeaways From Oilers Opening Night Shootout Win Over Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers had the opening night game in hand for two periods and let the Vancouver Canucks creep back into the contest in the third period. A late goal by Quinn Hughes that goaltender Mike Smith probably should have had tied the game at two and sent the 2021-22 opener into overtime. Five minutes solved nothing and Smith was excellent in the shootout, bringing home a win for the team.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

JONES: A win is a win as Oilers start season off on right foot

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The official opening of the ‘Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl Stanley Cup Window’ Wednesday was an occasion where maybe fans expected to see statement games in a dozen different directions. The Dynamic Duo. The power play. The penalty killing. The faceoffs....
NHL
Yardbarker

6 Takeaways From Oilers First ‘Battle of Alberta’ Win for 2021-22

The Edmonton Oilers almost let a 3-0 lead evaporate late in the third period after the Calgary Flames scored two goals and cut the lead to 3-2. Jesse Puljujarvi quickly took care of any glimpse of hope the Flames just got and got one right back, holding on for the victory in the first installment of the Battle of Alberta this season.
NHL
Person
Mikko Koskinen
CBS Sports

Oilers' Warren Foegele: Offers assist in win

Foegele posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ducks. Foegele helped out on linemate Zack Kassian's first-period tally. Through three games, Foegele has two helpers, six shots and six hits in a third-line role. His contributions have given the Oilers three lines with solid scoring potential, although Foegele's lack of power-play time will likely keep him off the radar in standard fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Records three points in win

McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ducks. McDavid's multi-point streak is at three games to start the year -- he's posted four goals and four helpers already. He's worked efficiently with Leon Draisaitl and Jesse Puljujarvi on the Oilers' top line, and with the team undefeated, head coach Dave Tippett has little need to change what's working. McDavid has a favorable matchup against the rebuilding Coyotes on Thursday.
NHL
Derrick

Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers extended their season-opening winning streak to three games with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Zack Kassian added two goals, and Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard also scored for the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Koskinen, Hyman, McDavid and Special Teams

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers get set for their first back-to-back of the season. One of the questions heading into the game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is which goaltender to play? Meanwhile, Zach Hyman impressed in his first regular shot playing on a line with Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi and there are positive signs when it comes to special teams and faceoffs.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Must Take Advantage of Back-to-Backs to Win Pacific Division

The NHL powers that be had a challenging time scheduling an equal number of back-to-back games for each team because of the Olympic break in February. Generally, playing on consecutive nights is a disadvantage. Factor in less recovery time for nagging injuries and a lack of sleep if you’re the road team, and it’s easy to understand why back-to-back games aren’t favoured by players.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Mixed results in win

Hyman registered an assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ducks. The Oilers' second line didn't have as much success in Tuesday's game, but Hyman was still able to earn his second point in three games with his new team. The winger has added six shots on net, four PIM and two hits. Fantasy managers who expected Hyman to play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl are likely disappointed that hasn't happened much yet, but it's too early to give up on the winger, especially since his offense has been respectable so far.
NHL
Yardbarker

6 Takeaways From Oilers’ See-Saw Win Over Young Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers improve to a perfect 3-0 at home and on the season in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game with the Anaheim Ducks. Rogers Place is looking tougher and tougher for teams to come into and play with how the Oilers have performed so far in front of a home crowd that has been longing to come together and cheer their team on.
NHL
Reuters

Oilers emerge with high-scoring win over Ducks

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers earn a 6-5 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Zack Kassian also scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard added a goal and assist for the Oilers, who have won their first three games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Oilers play the Golden Knights, look for 5th straight win

Edmonton Oilers (4-0-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0, seventh in the Pacific) LINE: Golden Knights -138, Oilers +116; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Vegas. Vegas went 40-14-2 overall and 21-5-2 at home a...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Oilers’ Connor McDavid scores 200th goal in win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Oilers were sharp in their first regular season in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gathers helper in win

Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights. Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl's second-period tally to give the Oilers their first lead in the contest. While he's yet to score a goal, Nugent-Hopkins has seven assists in the last four games, accounting for all of his offense so far. The 28-year-old has added 10 shots on net, four blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating in five outings.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Hard-Fought Win Over Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers have started their season with a perfect 5-0-0 for the fourth time in franchise history and the second time in the past three seasons. The last time they started this good, the team finished October with a record of 8-4-1, cooling off a bit. They are hoping a new season results in a better outcome, and they remain one of six unbeaten teams remaining. The beaten-up Vegas Golden Knights were at the wrong end of the tear that the Oilers have been on.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

League-leading Oilers make statement with road win over Golden Knights

The best record in the National Hockey League. The best power play in the National Hockey League. The best player in the National Hockey League. How on Earth could it get better for the Edmonton Oilers? How about the best weekend on tap on the National Hockey League, as the Oilers will play a round of golf in Las Vegas on Saturday and take in the Raiders-Philadelphia Eagles NFL game Sunday before flying back to Edmonton.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Cult of Hockey Game Day: The Edmonton Oilers again go with Mikko Koskinen in the 2nd of back-to-back road games

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The 4-0 Edmonton Oilers meet up with a banged-up Vegas Golden Knights club tonight in Sin City, for their 1st tilt of the season. It’s a Pacific Division matchup many have predicted to come down to the last week or two of the regular season to decide. This will be the 3rd game for Edmonton in 4 nights.
NHL
NBC Sports

Q&A: Mark Messier on a Vancouver do-over, pressure to win with Oilers, Rangers

When Mark Messier finally decided to write a book, he did not want it to be your typical autobiography. After reading books by NBA Hall of Fame coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley about the psychology of team sports and leadership, he wanted to go in that direction when it came to talking about his hockey career.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Weekly: Hyman, Koskinen, 5-0-0 Start, & More

It seems like no team can slow down the Edmonton Oilers right now, as they are a perfect 5-0-0 to begin the season for the second time in three years. They remain as one of four unbeaten teams in the NHL with the most goals scored. The week kicked off...
NHL

