Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Collects win in relief

Hyman registered an assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ducks. The Oilers' second line didn't have as much success in Tuesday's game, but Hyman was still able to earn his second point in three games with his new team. The winger has added six shots on net, four PIM and two hits. Fantasy managers who expected Hyman to play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl are likely disappointed that hasn't happened much yet, but it's too early to give up on the winger, especially since his offense has been respectable so far.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO