The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks, but they could use an infusion of talent after some injury issues. Over the past few years, the NFL has become much more willing to make trades ranging from blockbuster deals like the ones made for Jamal Adams, Jalen Ramsey, and Matt Stafford, to smaller deals like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trading for Steve McClendon in hopes of bolstering a defense that would eventually bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Bucs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO