Kuehne & Nagel Q3 core profit more than doubles on strong demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International said on Wednesday its third-quarter core earnings rose 113%, citing robust global demand for transport services.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 789 million Swiss francs ($853.99 million), above 371 million francs a year earlier as all business units of the group exceeded their prior-year results. ($1 = 0.9239 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

