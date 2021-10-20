CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

 9 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings.

Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.7%, propelled by health care and tech stocks.

Asian markets “were in positive territory” as the region “takes its cue from extended gains on Wall Street following encouraging earnings results,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Also Wednesday, investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments. Higher inflation might force central banks to act sooner than planned on hiking interest rates and rolling back other economic stimulus.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,578.59 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 29,269.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.9% to 26,020.33.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.1% to 3,024.79 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,432.70.

New Zealand and Singapore rose while Bangkok retreated.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,519.63, within 0.4% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.70 points to 34,457.31. The Nasdaq composite rose 107.28 points to 15,129.09.

Johnson & Johnson, the biggest maker of health products, rose 2.3% after reporting strong quarterly earnings and raising its profit forecast for the year.

Apple Inc. rose 1.5% and software maker Adobe gained 2.1%.

Investors worry disruptions to supply lines and shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic might depress corporate profits or push up inflation.

Procter & Gamble fell 1.2% after saying it will raise prices amid higher commodity and freight costs.

Overall, however, analysts polled by FactSet forecast earnings growth of 30% for the S&P 500, up from 23% in June.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude is up 73% for the year, while natural gas prices have risen 81%.

Surging energy prices are rising concerns about a supply crunch that might hold back an economic recovery.

Also Tuesday, the the Commerce Department reported that U.S. . Beazer Homes fell 2.7% and Hovnanian Enterprises fell 3%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $81.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, declined 57 cents to $84.51 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 114.51 yen from Tuesday’s 114.31 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1640.

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday and put major indexes on a path to push past record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern. Nearly 80% of stocks in the benchmark index made...
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Friday, despite recent signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.9% in morning trading to 28,559.89, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections Sunday. The...
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage. U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic...
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged European equities lower on Friday as Apple's suppliers fell after the iPhone maker's downbeat holiday-quarter forecast, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook. Shares in semiconductor companies AMS , STMicronelectronics , Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) and ASML (ASML.AS) lost between 1.1% and...
Banks and health care companies helped pull stocks on Wall Street mostly lower Wednesday, as the market eased back from its latest record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% after shedding a modest gain as the selling picked up in the...
Shares slipped Thursday in Europe and Asia after a retreat on Wall Street pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai but rose in Paris.
The S&P 500 added 17.14 points, or 0.38%, to end at 4,536.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.25 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 157.95 points, or 0.45%, to 35,615.26. The S&P 500 and the Dow were moving towards record highs on Wednesday following strong forecasts...
Asian shares were higher Friday after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. All major regional indexes advanced, with Tokyo gaining 1.4%. Taiwan shares jumped 2.2% on news that computer chip maker TSMC upgraded its profit outlook. TSMC, the world's biggest chip maker, climbed 4.4% after...
The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely contracted slightly in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as high raw material prices and power cuts continued to pressure manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI)is expected to rise to 49.7 in October, just above...
