CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two dead in truck crowded with migrants, Austrian police open manhunt for driver abroad

By Daniel Obrien
houstonianonline.com
 9 days ago

The alleged smuggler transferred a total of 28 people from Hungary to Austria. The bus was stopped just across the border, because the officers found the vehicle suspicious. When the officers opened the truck, they saw the...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hunt for Austrian driver after two refugees found dead on bus

The search for a bus driver is under way after two Syrian refugees were found dead in a crammed minibus crossing into Austria from Hungary.The bodies of two men were found on the border by armed forces on Tuesday, who say the bus driver fled the scene when stopped.Around 30 people were on board and most are believed to be from Syria, according to police.The two men, thought to be in their twenties, were found after the minibus was stopped by Austrian armed forces. Their cause of death remains unclear.The minibus driver was pursued by helicopters, drones and dogs following the discovery of the bodies, but they have not been found.This incident comes six years after the deaths of 71 refugees in Hungary in 2015, who were found dead after suffocating in a sealed lorry.Hans Peter Doskozil, the governor of the Burgenland region in eastern Austria, described the parallel between Tuesday’s deaths and those in 2015 as "frightening".He added that Tuesday’s incident highlighted "the brutality and inhumanity of organised human smuggling" and he called for European-wide reforms of the asylum process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl, 8, who disappeared on a family hiking trip to a forest on the German-Czech border found alive after two days in freezing weather without food or water

A German girl who was lost for two days in a forest along the German-Czech border was found alive by rescuers on Tuesday. Eight-year-old Julia Sleegers, from Berlin, was separated from her family on Sunday and became lost in thick woodland near Mount Cerchov, spending around 45 hours by herself in freezing weather without food or water.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Austrian#Refugees#Hungarian
wymt.com

Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing a host of charges after police say she broke into a home under construction and stole several items. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Wayne County deputies were called to a report of a suspicious car sitting in front of the home on Highway 824. Before they arrived at the scene, they were informed the woman, later identified as Amanda Troxell, 37, of Monticello, had entered the home while the homeowner was there.
MONTICELLO, KY
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Hungary
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Man arrested after nearly 900 grams of meth was found

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 25, 2021, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Domestic Disturbance at 270 Hoist Road in Stanaford. As Deputies were investigating the original call, they noticed dried marijuana plants outside of the residence. The Deputies then notified Sgt. Acord...
BECKLEY, WV
bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Babysitter Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death After He Says He Ate A Marijuana Cookie

A Pennsylvania babysitter has been accused of stabbing the children’s mother to death with a kitchen knife after having a bad trip from a marijuana cookie last week. Lavrius O’Brian Watson, 26, has been charged with an open count of criminal homicide after authorities said he repeatedly stabbed 41-year-old Elizabeth Bennett Leonard in the stomach at her Nuangola home, then called police and agonized over what he believed he may have done.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Child, 5, dies in south Laredo auto-pedestrian accident

An accident in Laredo has led to the death of a young child. The Laredo Police Department announced Thursday that a 5-year-old child has been killed. LPD stated that the child was involved in an auto/pedestrian accident in south Laredo at approximately 6:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the 1900...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy