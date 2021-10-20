Two dead in truck crowded with migrants, Austrian police open manhunt for driver abroad

The search for a bus driver is under way after two Syrian refugees were found dead in a crammed minibus crossing into Austria from Hungary.The bodies of two men were found on the border by armed forces on Tuesday, who say the bus driver fled the scene when stopped.Around 30 people were on board and most are believed to be from Syria, according to police.The two men, thought to be in their twenties, were found after the minibus was stopped by Austrian armed forces. Their cause of death remains unclear.The minibus driver was pursued by helicopters, drones and dogs following the discovery of the bodies, but they have not been found.This incident comes six years after the deaths of 71 refugees in Hungary in 2015, who were found dead after suffocating in a sealed lorry.Hans Peter Doskozil, the governor of the Burgenland region in eastern Austria, described the parallel between Tuesday’s deaths and those in 2015 as "frightening".He added that Tuesday’s incident highlighted "the brutality and inhumanity of organised human smuggling" and he called for European-wide reforms of the asylum process.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO