The United States men’s national team took on Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio, for their third match this week, their 6th overall in World Cup qualifying. And, you know what? It had a bit of a harrowing start. The team had to recover after a cascading series of defensive errors let Costa Rica score in the first few minutes of the game. But the team got back into it, with Sergiño Dest scoring a wonderful goal to tie the game back up. In the second half, the team pounced on a mistake, with Tim Weah forcing through a second goal (alas, the defenders conspired to deny him credit, intent on claiming it for themselves).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO