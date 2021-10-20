CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns bruised, QB Baker Mayfield iffy, for battle with Broncos

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield continues to insist his injured left shoulder isn't a problem. The Browns quarterback is planning on playing Thursday night when the Denver Broncos come to Cleveland for a battle of 3-3 teams. Mayfield aggravated the labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder Sunday during the Browns' 37-14 loss...

www.birminghamstar.com

