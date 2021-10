By Eoin Kennedy: In the timeless classic, The Wizard of Oz, the main protagonist, Dorothy, is joined by three friends who march along the yellow brick road all in search of something. The cowardly Lion seeks courage, the Tinman a heart and the Scarecrow searches for a brain. Dorothy is just looking to get back to the familiarity of Kansas. Former heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has set out on his own yellow brick road it seems, potentially looking for a new trainer. Videos of the Englishman surfaced online this week where he was popping up in gyms across the US. Joshua is said to have met with Eddie Reynoso, Ronnie Shields and Virgil Hunter.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO