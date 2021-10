ONSTED — The last time the Onsted boys soccer team won a district game, its current crop of seniors were only in eighth grade. Entering Wednesday’s first round game against Clinton, it had been a span of 1,455 days since the Wildcats had last won a district game, having beaten current Lenawee County Athletic Association foe Blissfield, 7-0, in a Division 3 district semifinal they were hosting on Oct. 19, 2017, only to be eliminated 7-1 by Columbia Central in the district final two days later.

ONSTED, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO