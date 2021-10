Ray Cooper III is one of the most exciting athletes in the world of MMA today. In Hawaii, when you are really good at something, your peers will call you a “Hammah,” and there’s no doubt that “The Bradda Boy” is just that. Fighting out of Pearl City, HI, the 28-year-old, who has a pro MMA record of 23-7-1, will defend his PFL world welterweight championship title against his old nemesis Magomed Magomedkerimov on Oct. 27, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO