ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To explain the trade that made little sense, the Los Angeles Rams told Kenny Young he was getting sent to the Broncos because of financial reasons. Huh? Young is only making $2.183 million in the final year of a 4th-round rookie contract – highly affordable for a starting inside linebacker who was the second-leading tackler for a 6-1 team. This wasn’t a 2-5 team saving $1.33 million – which the Broncos pick up for the final 10 games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO