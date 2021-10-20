CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba Expands Cloud Business Abroad With New Data Centers in Asia, Stepping Up Rivalry With Amazon

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba plans to open its first data centers in South Korea and Thailand in 2022 as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand its cloud business further overseas. The e-commerce giant's cloud expansion has focused on Asia, pitting it against U.S. rivals like Amazon and Microsoft. On Tuesday, Alibaba...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Alchemy, the Start-Up Powering Adobe's NFT Effort, Sees Valuation Skyrocket as Digital Collectibles Go Mainstream

Alchemy announced a $250 million funding round Thursday, marking a sevenfold increase in valuation since April. The San Francisco-based start-up lets developers build applications on top of blockchains such as Ethereum. Adobe announced it would begin offering NFTs through a Photoshop feature and is working with Alchemy. Start-up Alchemy is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Data Centers#Asia#Chinese#Panjiu
aithority.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio(TM) Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

LeadsRx a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
SOFTWARE
NBC New York

Amazon Web Services Tops Analysts' Estimates on Profit and Revenue

Amazon's cloud unit had more operating income than the company as a whole. Amazon Web Services will build cloud data centers in New Zealand. Amazon's cloud unit grew faster than analysts had expected in the third quarter, as companies continue to rely on its computing and storage infrastructure to run websites and applications.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NBC Connecticut

Alibaba Is Ramping Up in Europe, and Is Already Ahead of Amazon in One Region

Alibaba ranks among the top three e-commerce platforms in Europe, according to Euromonitor International. The company is keen to tap a wave of growth in online shopping there, especially for the upcoming Singles Day festival on Nov. 11. Logistics arm Cainiao plans to install a total of 5,000 package lockers...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

IT teams can build Data Clean Rooms with support for all major cloud services providers. IT has full data governance over consumer data within standard SaaS architecture. LeadsRx – a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services – today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Europe shares down as tech slips on downbeat Apple, Amazon results

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged European equities lower on Friday as Apple's suppliers fell after the iPhone maker's downbeat holiday-quarter forecast, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook. Shares in semiconductor companies AMS , STMicronelectronics , Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) and ASML (ASML.AS) lost between 1.1% and...
STOCKS
WNMT AM 650

Intel teams with Google Cloud to develop new class of data center chip

(Reuters) – Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud on Wednesday said they have worked together to create a new category of chip that Intel hopes will become a major seller in the booming cloud computing market. The new chip, which is called Mount Evans and will be sold to...
BUSINESS
Data Center Knowledge

The New Digital Standard for Data Centers

How the most successful data centers are recognizing inefficiencies to leverage technology that integrates disparate systems, increases agility and encourages asset predictability. As data center operators race to keep up with increasing demand in computing and storage capacity, specific gaps in current operations are evident. To keep up with market...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Supporting our customers on the path to net zero: The Microsoft cloud and decarbonization

Demand for data and digital services is expected to continue its exponential growth over the coming years, with global internet traffic projected to double by 2022[i]. The Microsoft cloud is the trusted cloud for everyday digital experiences at work and at home – from critical applications for life and safety services, education institutions and governments to advancing scientific research surrounding the world’s most pressing challenges – like climate change. Underpinning the cloud are physical datacenters, networking and fiber connected to the world’s energy grids. Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs. Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for datacenters, which require power, land and water to operate. We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cannabis Tech Firm Dutchie CEO on Expanding After $350M Fundraise

Cannabis tech company Dutchie raised $350 million in Series D Funding in October, and Ross Lipson, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about how the funds will be used to grow the business. He noted that attracting the best talent, research and development, and expanding the brand's international reach are among the top priorities with this latest round of funding. Lipson also provided a breakdown of how his company "powers a dispensaries operations" through point of sales and e-commerce transactions.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

This Industrial Giant Reporting Thursday Has a ‘Must-Listen Earnings Call,' Portfolio Manager Says

Caterpillar earnings are on deck Thursday morning, and one question on investors' minds could be how a slowdown in China has impacted the business. The industrial giant generates a quarter of its sales from the Asia-Pacific region. China, the world's second-largest economy, reported 4.9% growth in third-quarter GDP — that fell short of estimates for 5.2% growth.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Verizon Partners With Amazon Low-Orbit Satellites to Bridge Rural Digital Divide

Verizon is teaming with Amazon's Project Kuiper low-orbit satellites to help improve communications and internet connectivity. Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer for Verizon Business, joined Cheddar to talk about the relationship with Amazon and what customers can expect from the strategic partnership. He noted that the 5G expansion via the satellite network will benefit rural communities where internet and wireless access remains difficult.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy