Stocks

European Markets Muted Amid Mixed Global Market Sentiment; Nestle Climbs 3%

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks were subdued on Wednesday amid more mixed sentiment globally overnight, as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline by early afternoon, with food and beverage stocks gaining 1.5% while basic resources fell 1.6%. The uncertain day...

www.nbcnewyork.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY struggles at 156.50 amid risk-on market sentiment, after BoJ meeting

The British pound recovered from Wednesday’s losses, but the upside move was capped due to a lack of follow-through. The market sentiment is upbeat, boosting risk-sensitive currencies except for the GBP. GBP/JPY: Tilted to the upside from a technical perspective, but price action reflects exhaustion in the recent upside move.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Activity climbs in third quarter for London office market

The London office market’s recovery continued in the third quarter of 2021, with activity in the occupier market increasing to 2.4 million square feet, 26 percent above the previous quarter and 1.1 percent above the 10-year quarterly average, according to research from Avison Young. Building on the momentum generated during...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Equity markets trade mixed

Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed, Nasdaq FUTs drop after earnings from Apple and Amazon; AU 3-yr yield continued to move above the RBA’s target amid no unscheduled bond buying; Evergrande said to make debt payment. General trend. - KDDI, Japan Tobacco, Murata Manufacturing. - Hang Seng has remained...
STOCKS
NBC New York

European Stocks Set for Lower Open After Apple, Amazon Disappoint

LONDON — European stocks are set to open lower Friday as traders digest a raft of U.S. and domestic corporate earnings. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open lower by 9 points at 7,230, Germany's DAX is set to fall 48 points to 15,633 and France's CAC will edge lower by 9 points to 6,785, according to IG.
STOCKS
Reuters

Europe shares down as tech slips on downbeat Apple, Amazon results

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks dragged European equities lower on Friday as Apple's suppliers fell after the iPhone maker's downbeat holiday-quarter forecast, while investors remained nervous about the monetary policy outlook. Shares in semiconductor companies AMS , STMicronelectronics , Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) and ASML (ASML.AS) lost between 1.1% and...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's factory activity expected to shrink slightly in October - Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity likely contracted slightly in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as high raw material prices and power cuts continued to pressure manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI)is expected to rise to 49.7 in October, just above...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Euro Zone Inflation Rises to 4.1% for October, Hitting a New 13-Year High

Headline inflation on Friday came in at 4.1% for this month, according to preliminary data from Europe's statistics office Eurostat. This was the highest level since July 2008, according to Reuters data, and was ahead of a consensus forecast of 3.7%. September's figure had come in at 3.4%. ECB President...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS

