Jets' Nate Schmidt: Garners power-play assist

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Schmidt posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild. Schmidt's first...

www.cbssports.com

Brainerd Dispatch

Now a NHL veteran back in hockey country, Nate Schmidt is still smiling

ST. PAUL — Standing outside the deathly quiet Winnipeg Jets locker room, drenched in sweat, Nate Schmidt wore a look of exhaustion and even bewilderment. Playing his first game in his home state for his newest NHL team, Schmidt and the Jets had just somehow come from comfortably ahead to lose to the red-hot Minnesota Wild in overtime.
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
Nate Schmidt
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Cardinals-Packers Ending

The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
letsgobruins.net

A Big Clue Jack Eichel Being Traded To Bruins?

The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Contributes power-play assist

Hughes produced a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers. Hughes drew the secondary helper on Alex Chiasson's second-period tally. That's two points in as many games to open the year for Hughes, who remains one of the most talented young blueliners in the league. He's added three shots on goal and maintained an even plus-minus rating so far.
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
CBS Sports

Ducks' Cam Fowler: Posts power-play assist

Fowler picked up a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets. Fowler continues to do work on the second power-play unit, where he's logged all four of his points this season. The 29-year-old has added five shots on net, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in five games. Fowler won't keep up this scoring pace forever, but improvements' in the Ducks' offense appear to have trickled down to some of the blueliners as well.
CBS Sports

Kings' Sean Walker: Snags power-play assist

Walker recorded a power-play assist, six shots on goal, five blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Walker helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's second-period tally. With Drew Doughty (lower body) exiting Friday's game after an awkward collision with Jani Hakanpaa, Walker seems to be the next man up for a first-pairing role. That could make Walker worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, especially if he gets Doughty's spot on the top power-play unit. Through four games, Walker has produced 15 shots, eight blocks, seven hits and a minus-2 rating.
CBS Sports

Blues' Robert Thomas: Slides power-play assist

Thomas posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Kings. Thomas set up James Neal's goal just 38 seconds into the third period. The 22-year-old Thomas has put his playmaking on display to begin 2021-22 -- he has four assists and just two shots on net through four appearances. The Canadian center isn't known for shot volume, but he'll need to take a few more chances himself to earn widespread appeal in fantasy.
NHL

Much has changed since Wild and Jets last played

ST. PAUL -- Dean Evason has been head coach of the Wild for more than a year and a half now. Not once has the Flin Flon, Manitoba native ever coached against his home province team, the Winnipeg Jets. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the creation of a Canadian-only division last...
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Garners assist Friday

Jones posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. Jones had a hand in Dominik Kubalik's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. It was Jones' first point in two games with the Blackhawks after he was traded from the Blue Jackets in July. The 27-year-old has added six shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing a workhorse role on defense.
