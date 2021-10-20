Jets' Nate Schmidt: Garners power-play assist

Walker recorded a power-play assist, six shots on goal, five blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Walker helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's second-period tally. With Drew Doughty (lower body) exiting Friday's game after an awkward collision with Jani Hakanpaa, Walker seems to be the next man up for a first-pairing role. That could make Walker worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, especially if he gets Doughty's spot on the top power-play unit. Through four games, Walker has produced 15 shots, eight blocks, seven hits and a minus-2 rating.
