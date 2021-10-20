Cyber security summit to be held in Centralia

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children. On Tuesday, the FDA's vaccine advisers voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend...
ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
In his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron since a spat over a canceled multi-billion-dollar submarine deal in September, President Biden blamed a communications snafu. "I was under the impression that France had been informed long before that the (French) deal would not come through," Mr. Biden said Friday....
(CNN) — The Albany County sheriff on Friday said information about a misdemeanor forcible touching allegation that his office had filed in an Albany court against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been posted quicker than his office anticipated, catching him and the local district attorney by surprise. But...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Friday to block Maine's requirement for health care workers to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, even though it doesn't contain a religious exemption. The vote was 6-3, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting. Two of the court's other conservatives, Amy Coney...
Vaccination against Covid-19 provides stronger protection than immunity from a previous infection with the coronavirus, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday. The study looked at more than 7,000 people hospitalized with Covid-like illnesses, and found that those who were unvaccinated — but...
