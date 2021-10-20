CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Dragon Ball’ Voice Actor Chris Ayres Dies At 56

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago

Chris Ayres , an actor most known for voicing Dragon Ball character Frieza , has died at 56. A cause of death has not been specified.

His passing was announced by Ayres’ girlfriend, fellow voice actor Krystal Laporte, on social media. “On October 18th at 8:40 pm, my world went dark,” Laporte wrote. “Christopher Owen Ayres passed away peacefully, held close by his mother, brother, and girlfriend.”

Laporte went on to address anime fans saying, “Chris loved you all. How much he loved other people filled the vast majority of our conversations. To those of you who truly loved him back, thank you. To those of you who stayed in touch, checked on him, reminded him that he was so, so much more than his job. You were the fuel of his fight. You fed the dreams of a future that kept him going longer than any normal person could go. I hope where you are, the first thing you did was take a long, deep breath with your perfect lungs and dance again.”

Ayres was diagnosed with end-stage cardiac obstructive pulmonary disease in 2017 and was open about his health struggles on social media, including pictures of treatment and various hospital stays.

The actor first joined Funimation’s dub of Dragon Ball Z Kai but subsequently took the role of high-powered villain Freiza in Dragon Ball . He participated in several other anime projects providing his unique voice to series like Maburaho, Black Butler, Sengoku Basara , Gantz, Tears to Tiara, Fairy Tail, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , and many others. He also served as ADR director and scriptwriter for numerous English dubs.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Chinaza Uche Joins Zach Braff’s MGM Drama ‘A Good Person’

EXCLUSIVE: Chinaza Uche (Dickinson) is joining Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Celeste O’Connor in A Good Person, the feature Zach Braff is directing for MGM, which is currently in production. Braff’s follow-up to 2017 heist comedy Going in Style follows Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the ensuing years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living. Uche will play Nathan, who has contended with much childhood abuse in the past and faces a tragic loss in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66

Peter Scolari, the prolific television and stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies, died early Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year show business career included such highlights as his Emmy-nominated series regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, an Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Abby Huntsman Finally Reveals Real Reason She Left ‘The View’ On New Podcast

When Abby Huntsman, who was one of The View‘s conservative co-hosts along with Meghan McCain during her relatively brief 2018-20 tenure, announced her departure from the oftentimes controversial ABC daytime talk show, the former Fox News personality said it was because she wanted to join and assist the Utah gubernatorial race of her father Jon Huntsman. Rumors quickly spread on social media that the real reason Huntsman was leaving the show was its much-discussed “toxic” workplace environment, a reason Huntsman now confirms as true. In her new podcast called I Wish Somebody Told Me with friend, comedy writer and media producer Lauren...
CELEBRITIES
Anime News Network

Voice Actor Jack Angel Passes Away

Agency Arlene Thornton & Associates announced on Instagram on Tuesday that prolific voice actor Jack Angel passed away. He was 90. Angel was born in 1930, and he graduated from San Francisco State University. He worked for 10 years as a promo announcer for NBC and as a disc jockey for 18 years. He has also worked as a news anchor, weatherman, director, TV and movie actor, writer, and stage performer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Dragon Ball Z#Adr
thefocus.news

When did Linda Young stop voicing Frieza on Dragon Ball Z?

Dragon Ball Z fans are mourning the loss of Chris Ayres, one of the voices behind Frieza, but when did Chris Ayres take over from Linda Young?. News that former Dragon Ball Z voice actor Chris Ayres passed away has rocked the world of anime, with tributes flooding in for the 56-year-old.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Meet the Voice Actors of House of Ashes’ Voice Cast

Pip Torrens returns once again to play the lovable Curator, the mysterious man that holds up in a nondescript location, cataloging your every choice and guiding you through each story. Pip Torrens himself is an incredibly accomplished British actor appearing in many TV series and movies throughout the year including Colonol Kaplan in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Tommy Lascelles in The Crown, and Preacher. Image via Preacher Wiki.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Surprises Fans With A Brutal Massacre

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter has revealed the anticipated story of the calamity that befell the Planet Cereal - and how exactly that dark genocide is connected to the histories of Freeza and Goku. The new "Granolah the Survivor" arc has primed fans for a tragic tale (it's obvious from the name of the arc), and they expected Freeza and the Saiyans (including Goku's father Bardock) to be at the root of said tragedy. However, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 surprised and shocked fans with how particularly brutal the massacre on Planet Cereal actually was!
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cliffhanger Sparks Surprise Goku Fusion

Dragon Ball Heroes has sparked a surprising Goku fusion with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the promotional anime series! The arcade game in Japan will soon be launching its next expansion for the Big Bang Mission, and the promotional anime series is also reaching a new phase as a result. The New Space-Time War continues with the newest episode of the series as it tasks Goku and Vegeta with fighting against Fuu once more after they were able to escape the dimension he had created. But now they discovered Fuu is much stronger than they were ready for.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the RPG presented entirely through the medium of cards, from the minds of Creative Director Yoko Taro, Music Director Keiichi Okabe, and Character Designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy