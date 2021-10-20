The IMF’s head economist, Gita Gopinath, will leave the organisation and return to Harvard University

Higher taxes mean middle income families will be worse off by mid-decade, according to a new budget analysis by living standards think tank, the Resolution Foundation.Tax will reach its highest level as a share of the economy since 1950 by 2026-27, the study shows. This is equal to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister. It comes as weak pay growth will cause real wages to fall next year, accounting for inflation. This is even as the UK experiences its worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s. The UK’s stagnant living standards...

INCOME TAX ・ 20 HOURS AGO