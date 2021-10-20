CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The IMF’s head economist, Gita Gopinath, will leave the organisation and return to Harvard University

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the International Monetary Fund, Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will quit her position in January of next year and return to Harvard University. The 49-year-old well-known Indian-American economist was appointed Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund in January 2019. (IMF). She was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies...

www.goodmorningpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kisswtlz.com

Transcript: Gita Gopinath on “Face the Nation”

GOPINATH: –pleasure to join you. MARGARET BRENNAN: –I’m so glad you did. Let’s start with the largest economy in the world, the United States. The IMF had said previously that any change in the size of this spending deal President Biden was putting together could have an impact on global growth. It’s been shaved down from that original $4 trillion number. What will the impact be?
BUSINESS
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Are we measuring the economy all wrong?

GDP is one of the oldest metrics in the book. For nearly a century it’s been the preferred gauge of economic growth and progress— but for almost as long economists and policymakers have questioned if painting by these numbers actually produces a good picture of our world.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Rogoff
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Ben Bernanke
Person
Gita Gopinath
The Independent

Budget reveals high tax, weak wage economy will hit middle income families, Resolution Foundation says

Higher taxes mean middle income families will be worse off by mid-decade, according to a new budget analysis by living standards think tank, the Resolution Foundation.Tax will reach its highest level as a share of the economy since 1950 by 2026-27, the study shows. This is equal to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister. It comes as weak pay growth will cause real wages to fall next year, accounting for inflation. This is even as the UK experiences its worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s. The UK’s stagnant living standards...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Monetary Economics#International Economics#Harvard University#Indian American#The Research Department#The World Bank
The Independent

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit.And the risk of failure looms large for all participants at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.Six years ago, nearly 200 countries agreed to individualized plans to fight global warming in the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement. Now leaders will converge in Glasgow for two weeks starting Sunday to take the next step dictated by...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
goodmorningpost.com

The US has pledged USD144 million in humanitarian aid to the Afghan people

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said here that the United States will deliver USD144 million in aid to Afghans who have been suffering from a severe humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the Taliban’s rule. According to Blinken, the funds will be distributed directly to independent international and non-governmental humanitarian...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy