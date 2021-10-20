CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Norway's AutoStore valued at $12 bln, country's biggest IPO in two decades

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 31 Norwegian crowns per share, the top of its target range, valuing the company at 103.5 billion crowns ($12.4 billion).

SoftBank-backed AutoStore will be Norway’s most valuable new listing for two decades when it goes public on Euronext’s Oslo Stock Exchange later on Wednesday.

The company raised 2.7 billion crowns in cash from the issue of new shares, while existing owners such as Thomas H. Lee Partners, EQT and others sold stock worth 15.3 billion crowns.

Following the IPO, the free float of AutoStore shares will amount to about 17.4% of the overall equity, depending on the bookrunners’ use of an over-allotment option, also known as a greenshoe, the company has said.

Founded in 1996, AutoStore has 20,000 robots deployed across more than 35 countries to automate warehouses. The company uses robots to store and retrieve products, allowing customers to store four times the inventory in the same space.

In April, Japan's SoftBank bought here a 40% stake in the Norwegian company for $2.8 billion, valuing AutoStore at about $7 billion at the time. Softbank did not sell stock in the IPO.

AutoStore is Norway’s most valuable new listing since the 2001 debut of Statoil, now known as Equinor, which was valued at 151 billion crowns at the time of its IPO.

Four cornerstone investors, Alecta Pensionsforsakring, FIL Investments, Mawer Investment Management and WCM Investment Management, had each committed to invest $200 million ahead of the IPO.

The company, whose customers include ASDA, Gucci and Lufthansa, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to reduce debt, invest in growth and allow share sales by its investors.

AutoStore reported net revenue of $182.1 million last year and expects revenue of about $300 million in 2021, rising to more than $500 million in 2022 with a project pipeline worth $3.4 billion across 2,000 projects.

Bankers from Carnegie, J.P Morgan, Morgan Stanley, ABG Sundal Collier, Citigroup, Jefferies, Mizuho Securities, SpareBank 1 Markets and Moelis & Company were involved in the deal, AutoStore said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amazon, Apple weigh on stocks, rate hike hopes underpin euro

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) earnings took the froth out of U.S. stock futures and world equities on Friday, though the euro held near one-month highs on euro zone rate rise hopes. Amazon.com reported a slump in profit after the bell on Thursday that it...
STOCKS
Reuters

Czech lender MONETA raises outlook after strong Q3

PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Czech lender MONETA Money Bank raised its 2021 profit forecast on Friday after a stronger-than-expected third quarter as risk costs eased, while higher interest rates bode well for the future. The country’s sixth-largest bank has been helped by an improving economy and a central bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Moelis Company#Softbank#Norwegian#Euronext#Oslo Stock Exchange#Eqt#Equinor#Fil Investments#Wcm Investment Management#Asda#Lufthansa
TechCrunch

Paytm seeks $20 billion valuation in India’s biggest IPO

Paytm filed the paperwork for an IPO with the local regulator in July this year. The startup, which has raised more than $3 billion over the past decade and was last valued at $16 billion, said at the time that it was looking to raise about $2.2 billion. In an updated filing this week, Paytm said it is seeking to raise $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK's competition regulator probes CD&R/Morrisons $10 bln deal

(Adds detail, background) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator has opened an investigation into the 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) purchase of UK supermarket chain Morrisons by U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the watchdog said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Morrisons...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums rise, traders see tighter market in near term

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their strongest for this week on Friday, buoyed by steady buying interests for physical cargoes amid limited supplies, while refining margins for the industrial fuel slipped for a second consecutive week. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF, which have gained about 38% over the last two weeks, were at a premium of 73 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, up from 62 cents per barrel on Thursday. Refining profit margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil, however, dipped to $13.27 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $13.62 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have dropped 7.5% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Steady arbitrage demand from the West, lower Chinese and Indian exports and a gradual recovery in industrial demand would continue to cap any major downside to the gasoil cracks in the near term, trade sources said. "China has increased lockdowns of more provinces (recently), so the market is watching closely. But supplies would still be tight going forward," a Singapore-based trader said, adding "there will still be a bottom how much the cracks can weaken." China has reported a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks, but although the current tally is relatively small compared with infections elsewhere in the world, the spread to more than a dozen provincial areas has forced officials to toughen restrictions. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 6.8% to 2.04 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 28, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 3.5% this week to 915,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020's collapse. - China's coal futures prices saw their biggest fall in more than five years after the powerful state planner said there is still room to adjust coal prices after recent investigations of producers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 93.62 0.37 0.40 93.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.99 0.12 -10.81 -1.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 93.92 0.37 0.40 93.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.69 0.12 -14.81 -0.81 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 94.01 0.38 0.41 93.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.6 0.13 -17.81 -0.73 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 95.34 0.36 0.38 94.98 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.73 0.11 17.74 0.62 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 93.33 0.44 0.47 92.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.21 0.09 75.00 0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Germany’s COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days – one of the metrics used...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

HSBC sees opportunity in beaten down Chinese stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian IT firm Softline valued at around $1.5 bln in London IPO

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian IT company Softline set its final offer price at $7.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for its initial public offering (IPO), the lower end of its target range, implying a valuation of around $1.5 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Softline said it had...
BUSINESS
Inverse

Rivian IPO shows how it's Tesla’s biggest EV competition

Unlike most other EV startups who go public via a SPAC, the Amazon-backed Rivian is taking a more traditional route. Rivian is one of the most promising electric car startups around, thanks to an excellent first product, big-name investors, and a top-flight staff sourced from some of the biggest names in tech and automotive. But while a great truck and billions from Jeff Bezos are impressive, one thing tells me more about Rivian’s confidence in itself than anything else.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Paytm gets regulatory approval for India's biggest ever IPO -source

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indian fintech firm Paytm has received approval from the capital markets regulator for its $2.2 billion stock market listing that is likely to be India's biggest ever IPO, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Paytm was planning its initial public...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy