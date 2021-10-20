CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police officer hit by car on I-75 while investigating accident

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DMcd_0cWeT9us00

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering after being seriously injured when a car traveling down I-75 hit him.

Officials say Officer Steven Randerson was working a traffic accident on Oct. 8 in the right shoulder on I-75 northbound near 17th St. NW when another car lost control and hit him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Body camera footage released this week shows Randerson standing outside of his patrol vehicle, but inside the shoulder.

The nine-year veteran officer turns his back when a car driving too fast for the conditions slides out of the lane and into the shoulder, hitting the officer from behind.

“It happened so quick – I was hit by the SUV,” Randerson told Channel 2 Action News.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta police officials are taking the opportunity to remind drivers about Georgia’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move one lane over when emergency vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

“We are grateful that Officer Randerson is in the healing process. This could have ended so much worse. This incident is a reminder of the many dangerous situation’s officers can and do encounter each day and how grateful we should all be for their service. We are proud of the work our officers do and are mindful of their bravery,” the department said in a Facebook post.

“Right now, it’s still hard to walk,” the officer said.

Officer Randerson says he does not know when he will be able to return to work.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

San Antonio woman accused of possessing $2.5 million worth of meth

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of possessing 139 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop, authorities said. Karen Lastiri, 31, of San Antonio, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
72K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy