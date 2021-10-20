CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The world plans to produce far more fossil fuel than it should to stay under dangerous climate limits, UN says

By By Rachel Ramirez, CNN Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of a critical global climate conference in November, a UN report released Wednesday shows that many of the world's largest fossil fuel producers are still planning to ramp up production in the coming years, and will be burning far more fossil fuels in 2030 than what is consistent with global...

Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
AFP

Big Oil clashes with US Democratic lawmakers over climate 'disinformation'

US oil industry executives faced tough questions from congressional Democrats on Thursday over statements on climate science and whether their actions on green energy live up to their marketing campaigns. But Democrats were unable to secure any expressions of regret by oil executives in a free-flowing session titled, "Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.”The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits.The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world's largest polluter. China has been accused of sidestepping calls to stop building new coal-fired power plants, the single largest source of carbon pollution.
INDIA
The Independent

Greta Thunberg to join London protest against fossil fuels

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to join a march through London on Friday in protest at the continued use of fossil fuels.The demonstration, which comes just days before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, is one of 26 taking place in cities around the world. Protesters including Ms Thunberg are demanding the global financial system - in which London plays a major role - stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Labor doesn't have a 2030 target yet either – what do we know of the ALP's climate policy so far?

This week, the Morrison government finally released its plan to get Australia to net-zero emissions by 2050. Labor leader Anthony Albanese was quick to dismiss the Coalition policy, describing it as a mere “vibe” with “nothing new” in it. His climate spokesperson Chris Bowen added I’ve seen more detail in a fortune cookie. These are fair comments. But Labor’s climate policy is also light on detail and the party won’t announce its full climate plan until after international climate talks in Glasgow, which finish on November 12. What do we know about Labor’s policy so far? Will it be environmentally effective and fair? No...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit.And the risk of failure looms large for all participants at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.Six years ago, nearly 200 countries agreed to individualized plans to fight global warming in the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement. Now leaders will converge in Glasgow for two weeks starting Sunday to take the next step dictated by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Six things to look out for at Cop26 – and why the climate summit matters

The Queen may no longer be attending, but Glasgow is set to become the focus of the world’s attention this weekend, as the long-awaited climate summit Cop26 finally opens. The two-week event is the latest international meeting aiming to rapidly bring down the emissions from the burning of greenhouse gases which are heating up our planet.The UN has billed the summit as a “crucial” opportunity for countries to avoid the worst impacts of a warming world, including catastrophic sea level rises and extreme weather and food shortages. The “conference of the parties” has been described as the “last chance saloon”...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Fewer than half of Australia's 150 biggest companies have committed to zero emissions by 2050

Corporate Australia has of late become a strong voice for more action on climate change. Earlier this month the Business Council of Australia, which represents the nation’s 100 biggest companies, declared its support for the federal government committing to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. “Business is leading,” says the report arguing this case. “Domestic and international companies are rapidly adopting net zero and ambitious internal decarbonisation targets.” That report goes on to say that among the top 200 companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the ASX 200 – net-zero...
ECONOMY

