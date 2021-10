Ironwood Ridge entered the final round of the 2021 Division II State Championship up by only one stroke over Section I rival Salpointe but the Nighthawks put together an incredible final day that saw the program finish ahead of the Lancers 573 to 588. The 1-under-par second round of 283, and the 15-stroke victory, helped the Nighthawks win their third state title in a row Tuesday at the Omni Tucson National.

