The Old Pueblo is starting to get noticed for a few exciting things including the many murals that can be found downtown and around the valley. (Yes, Tucson is an actual valley with mountains surrounding us – not sure what that is up north). So, a few years ago, I started to look at the many empty and ugly walls in our city and I tried to imagine what would look good here and there – sort of like when kids look up at clouds and dream what they could be.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO